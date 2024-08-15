A gentleman and a father to a beautiful girl brought her daughter on his first date with a girl

The woman captured the moment was seemingly unimpressed by the man's move to bring his child

The online community reacted to the video, with many defending the gentleman and commending him for being a good man to his daughter

A loving dad tagged along with his daughter on a first date he had with a girl.

A gentleman took his daughter on a first date he had with a girl. The woman was not impressed.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @refiloe.pinkpanther, the gentleman is seen approaching the woman. He carried his daughter in his arms. The hun took a video of the unimpressive moment to her.

the gentleman was dressed to the nines for the date. He dressed the child very well also. In the comment section, the young lady said she got along very well with the young one.

Gent brings a toddler along on his first date

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the man for being a good parent

The video gained over 50k likes, with many online users defending the gent who came with his bundle of joy to a first date.

@Ntibi Morake wrote:

"The way I see things, it looks like the child is happy to see you so you'll definitely comnect with her😭😭."

@Ref Mooketsi admired:

"Father of the year, respect."

@Kaybee✨️ wanted to know:

"Ha.aa mahne😭😭😭, so what's happened? Did yall end up going through with the date?🤣🫠"

@August Leo commented:

"He was supposed to cancel the date and stay home with his baby but he thought both of you are important let me date them together."

@Habo was in disbelief:

"Haibo, this guy😭?"

@zeldarams said:

"Bringing photocopies at a first date is wild business 😩."

@MAMKHALIPHI. shared:

"My man did this on our first date mind you don't even have a child 😂😂😂😂 fast forward I gave them a chance best decision ever sisaphetheni kahle."

Hun fit the bill on a first date

