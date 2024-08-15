A young boy presumably around the ages of seven and eight flexed his driving skills

The young man was captured in a video reversing a vehicle like a pro and driving it forward

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing how impressed they were

A video of a very young boy driving like a pro has been making rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @phumgirl1990, a very young boy presumably around the ages of seven or eight is seen behind a steering wheel. He reversed a car and continued to drive.

The young boy had an adult as a passenger. It is not clear how he was able to reach the pedals but somehow, the car moved and he seemed like he knew what he was doing.

The TikTok user teased her son who was in the car with her while she was recording the driving boy, saying his peers can drive and he can't. The boy answered with shade saying the only reason he couldn't drive was because his mom's car was big and he cant reach the pedals - lol.

Little boy impresses with driving skills

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers impressed by boy driving

The video gained over 29k likes, with many online users impressed while some raised the illegality of the situation.

@🌻Ditse🌻 wrote:

"Me looking at this video and that time I don’t know how to drive 🥹🥹🥺🫣."

@SethaThusi was envious:

"😭😭He reverses better than me."

@HIM commented:

"He even checked blind spot 😔."

@Mmola Jack Koketso 🏳️‍🌈 said:

"That time I dont even know where they insert the key😭😭😭😭."

Daughter tells her father to be patient with her on the road

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who drove with her father as a passenger for the first time.

The young lady hilariously told her dad to be patient and not shout at her while she was driving otherwise she would hop off the car - lol. The young woman's efforts went under the bridge as her dad did exactly what he was told not to do.

