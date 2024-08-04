A young boy hilariously proved his family who didn't believe he could drive wrong

The lad got into a diver's seat in his mom's car and drove up a steep hill, shutting his family

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and applauding the boy for his driving skills

A young boy showed off his driving skills. Images: @MoMo Productions, @The Good Brigade

A young man proved a point to his family who believed that he could not drive. The internet users are impressed.

The young man was captured in a TikTok video by @awandengcobo driving up a steep hill. At the beginning of the clip, his age mates, including his big sister are standing next to the car as the little man starts it.

He went up the steep hill with much ease. His peers and the big sister could not believe it. According to the TikTokeer, the boy was given the car by his mom who trusted him.

"My mom gave him the car and everything is ok everyone is fine 😂🫣."

Boy drives in steep hill

watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens commend the young boy's driving skills

The online video raked over 100k views, with many laughing and impressed by the little guy's driving skills.

@Israel_M_Makhaga wrote:

"That's a steep hill 😳, something that i can't do even if I though I have a license 😂😂😂😂, uMfana can drive 👏👏."

@Rude_vibes06 expressed:

"Umfana can drive."

@Nick commended:

"That man can drive, leave him alone."

@Lehlogonolo stanned:

"Give that young man a bells🤣."

@BIG FAN OF WHAM❤️👑 commented:

"When a boy says he can drive trust him 🙃 take a spin with him he'll be happy 😊."

@showzer said:

"Boys can drive 🥺😂😂,one of the benefits of testosterone 😂😂."

