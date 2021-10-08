Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told the Hawks to open an investigation into reports that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane

According to reports Mabuyane allegedly received R450k meant for a memorial service for Winnie Mandela

Mkhwebane ordered the investigation after she received a complaint from Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of Buffalo City

Gauteng - The Hawks have been instructed to investigate allegations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received R450 000 that had been earmarked for a Winne Mandela memorial service.

The money came out of a fund of R1 million that had been set aside to commemorate the late struggle veteran and former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had acted on a complaint made by Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of Buffalo City. Xolile claimed that portions of R2 million and R1 million had been siphoned off by allegedly corrupt officials according to TimesLIVE.

eNCA reported that Mabuyane contests the allegations that he had illegally benefited from money meant for the memorial service.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the damning allegations

@AldrinSampear:

"Public Protector on R1.1million for Madikizela-Mandela memorial in Mbizana Local Municipality, beneficiaries:

1. Oscar Mabuyane R450 000, home renovations

2. Former MEC Madikizela R350 000, paid into wife’s account

3. ANC R280 000, paid into FNB fundraising ACC "

@mmodiba10:

"They eat money to build schools, clinics, toilets, roads & money meant for services. Abo Oscar Mabuyane also eats money meant for a memorial service. Kahle Kahle Mama Winnie was not supposed to be remembered. He ate half of the money meant for a memorial service. Give us a sign mama."

@errolbsk:

"Oscar Mabuyane, the EC premier and EC Anc chair, has done a Zweli Mkhize on us. He is in trouble for funds misappropriated at the Winnie Mandela memorial."

