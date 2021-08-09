Former President Jacob Zuma is still in hospital according to the Department of Correctional Services

The Jacob Zuma foundation says Zuma's medical report will determine whether or not he will be fit to stand trial

Senior member of the Zuma family Khaya, says that Zuma has been the best of health since he was poisoned in 2014

ESTCOURT - The Department of Correctional Services says former President Jacob Zuma is still hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital. Zuma is scheduled to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson said that South Africans would be notified as soon as Zuma is discharged from the hospital.

Jacob Zuma is said to be still hospitalised and it is not yet clear whether he will appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his arms deal corruption trial. Image: Simon Mania

According to the SundayTimes, it is still unclear whether Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial besides the JG Zuma Foundation previously stating that Zuma would be discharged in time for his plea hearing.

On Sunday, the foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi stated that they are awaiting Zuma's medical report from his doctors before confirming whether Zuma will make to his long-awaited court appearance.

“We are still awaiting a doctor's report. Only that report can conclusively answer the question,” said Manyi.

Zuma has not been well since he was poisoned in 2014

Zuma's brother, Khaya stated that Zuma's health has been not up to par since he was poisoned in 2014, according to TimesLIVE. Khaya, however, stated that the family was not too concerned about Zuma's current hospitalisation as it was routine.

“We are not overly concerned because they told us yesterday that he would be going to see his regular doctor. He has really been unwell since he was poisoned,” said Khaya.

On a trip to the United States of America in 2014, doctors discovered that Zuma had been poisoned. Zuma subsequently travelled to Russia to confirm his diagnosis and undergo treatment, according to a previous report by the Sunday Times.

According to News24, Zuma's estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was allegedly illegally arrested by the State Security Agency on suspicion of being behind Zuma's poisoning.

