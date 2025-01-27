The MK Party's former Mpumalanga convener Mary Phadi has demanded that John Hlophe be suspended

This was after she accused him of making sexual advances and asking her for sexual favours

She said she intends to take the matter to court to prove that she was harassed and South Africans weighed in

MKP's Mary Phadi wants John Hlophe to be suspended after accusing him of sexual harassment. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The former MK Party Mpumalanga Convener Mary Phadi said she will be taking Dr John Hlophe to court to prove the allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances.

What did Phadi say?

According to TimesLIVE, Phadi in a recent interview said that she was prepared to take the allegations she made against Hlophe to court. She emphasised that he must be suspended. She slammed critics who questioned why she did not report the alleged sexual harassment when it happened and said there is no time limit to report sexual harassment.

She said she did not feel like she had to convince anyone of the truth and said she has messages to substantiate the claims she has made against Hlophe. She said Hlophe must be suspended with immediate effect, much like how he called for her suspension.

The MK Party removed her from her position after she was accused of hiring a hitman to kill a senior party member. She took the party to court and the court ruled that she must be reinstated.

Mary Phadi has accused John Hlophe of improper behaviour. Image: Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans on Facebook believed that the MK Party would suspend her for the allegations she had made.

Motho Feela said:

"In the MK they don't work like that. If you feel like you are violated or a victim, you must be the one who gets suspended."

Masilo oa Mokhethoa said:

"They will suspend her."

Richard Shavhani said:

"If she is still a member of the MK Parrty she will have to suspend herself because MK is not going to suspend him."

Sibusiso Fawuli said:

"The MK is a political party formed for characters like Hlophe. You can't be an unethical person and be a member of the MK."

Mosimanegape Sam said:

"They learn from their president."

