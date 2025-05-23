DJ Lamiez Holworthy surprised fans by debuting a new blonde bob hairstyle, sparking comparisons to American singer Keke Palmer and praise for her natural beauty

Fans loved her makeup-free look, with many asking for her skincare routine due to her flawless skin

Skin expert Dr Suhail Alam highlighted that ageing gracefully, like Lamiez, can be supported by eating healthy anti-ageing foods such as guava, bone broth, and chia seeds

DJ Lamiez Holworthy had fans taking a double look at her after she debuted a new look. The star, who is known for her signature short natural hair look, rocked a beautiful blonde hairstyle that got fans talking.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy debuted a stunning new hairstyle.

Source: Instagram

DJ Lamiez Holworthy stuns with new hair

DJ Lamiez Holworthy stepped out looking like a whole new person with her new hair. The media personality who has been praised for always wearing her natural hair with pride decided to switch things up a little bit.

Taking to her TikTok page, DJ Lamiez Holworthy shared a video looking different with the blonde bob wig she was rocking. The stunner also went make-up free in the now-viral video. Lamiez joked that she was trying something new before changing back to her signature hairstyle. The caption read:

"Apparently #blonde have more fun? Trying out something new before I go back to my #naturalhair and signature #hairstyle."

Fans react to Lamiez Holworthy's video

The DJ's fans loved the new hairstyle. Many even noted that the mother of one resembled American singer and actress Keke Palmer.

Some fans, however, said DJ Lamiez Holworthy looked more beautiful without makeup. Others even quickly asked for her skincare routine because her skin looked flawless.

@Dipuo wrote:

"Wow Lamiez omotle 😍😍🔥🔥🔥I almost didn’t recognise you I thought you were Lorna Maseko😂"

@Shwapho❤️🥴 commented:

"I thought it was Keke Palmer at first 🥰"

@WENDY MACDONALD375 said:

"Keke Palmer...is that you???"

@pheladi tlaka added:

"I swear by the living GOD i thought it was Keke Palmer from the US."

@QueenA20060 said:

"Lol, please stop comparing her with other people. She is the beautiful Lamiez Holworthy. Put respect on her name thle❤️💯"

@nailsbykeya added:

"You look younger without makeup 🥰🥰🥰stunning."

@Ndlovukazi574 wrote:

"You are more beautiful naturally💯but my worry is I wouldnt recognise you 😂"

Fans reacted to a video of DJ Lamiez Holworthy's stunning new hairstyle.

Source: Instagram

Skin experts share beauty tips

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Dr Suhail Alam from the Avenues Clinic noted that ageing gracefully like Lamiez Holworthy can be achieved by eating healthy food. The expert also listed some healthy foods that people can consume to get healthier skin.

"Ageing gracefully is about more than just skincare routines. What you eat matters, too. Experts at Aventus Clinic highlight that some foods can reverse signs of ageing by combating oxidative stress, boosting collagen production, and improving skin elasticity. Here are anti-ageing foods, each supported by science:

"1. Guava – Vitamin C Power

"Guava helps slow down ageing by providing a powerful dose of vitamin C. Just 100g contains over 228 mg, which is more than double the daily recommended amount. Vitamin C is crucial for protecting the skin from damage and improving texture.

"2. Bone Broth – Collagen Boost

"Bone broth can reverse skin ageing by boosting collagen levels. It contains 2.5 to 10 grams of collagen per 100g, depending on how it’s prepared. Collagen keeps skin hydrated and firm.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy on balancing her career and motherhood

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that being a career woman is demanding. It seems Lamiez Holworthy has found a way to balance that with her motherly duties and is acing it. Lamiez on motherhood and music career

Just recently, music personality and former TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy opened up about her sometimes busy schedule. The mother of two and wife to South African Motswako rapper Khuli Chana, said she sometimes has to travel with her children for gigs that are out of town.

