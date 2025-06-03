Pabi Cooper wowed fans with her glowing skin in a viral TikTok video, where she joined the Spectacular Challenge

Social media reactions praised the star for embracing her natural beauty and allowing her skin to breathe, with many admiring her flawless look

Skin health advice from expert Dr Suhail Alam highlighted foods like wheat germ oil and beef heart that boost collagen, reduce ageing, and improve skin elasticity

Pabi Cooper recently showed off her glowing skin in a viral video. Fans praised the star for embracing her natural beauty and not hiding behind heavy makeup.

Pabi Cooper shared a makeup-free video on social media. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Pabi Cooper praised for her beauty

We all know celebrities love to stay glammed up with heavy makeup, due to the nature of their work. Some stars love letting their skin breathe by going makeup-free, while others never step out without hiding their imperfections.

Popular singer Pabi Cooper recently had fans admiring her flawless skin when she shared a stunning video on her TikTok page. Taking to her page, the Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker joined the Spectacular Challenge, but fans focused on her natural beauty. Watch the video below:

Fans can't get enough of Pabi Cooper's beauty

Social media users flooded Pabi Cooper's timeline with admiration for her natural beauty. Many praised the hitmaker for flaunting her natural skin and also for allowing her skin to rest from the heavy products that most celebrities use.

@Max the 3rd said:

"I didn't know Pabi Cooper was this bad 🫦"

@pennyforyour_thoughts_ commented:

"But honestly speaking, she’s so beautiful, shame 🥰!"

@bestie bee 🫠 wrote:

"Name a celebrity that looks good with or without makeup 🥰"

@Dopey Dopie 🥰😇😊😝 added:

"With or without make-up, you look incredibly beautiful ☺️😊"

@your girl emily😍❤😜 said:

"I have watched this video more than 3 times, you are a gorgeous woman, no wonder Focalistic chose you😁☺️"

Pabi Cooper’s fans reacted to the singer's flawless skin. Image: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who have rocked makeup-free looks

South African celebrities are embracing their natural looks, and we love it for them. Stars like former The River actress Larona Moagi, DJ Zinhle, Anele Mdoda and DJ Lamiez Howlworthy have shared their make-up free looks on social media.

Singer Lira also made headlines when her make-up-free video was posted on social media. Fans admitted that the talented singer looked different without her usual makeup look.

Skin expert talks about food that boosts skin health

Talking exclusively to Briefly News, Dr Suhail Alam from Aventus Clinic stressed that the food we eat contributes to the quality of our skin. The skin expert added that there are foods that can reverse signs of ageing by combating oxidative stress, boosting collagen production, and improving skin elasticity. These include:

"Wheat Germ Oil – Vitamin E: Wheat germ oil can reverse skin ageing by boosting elasticity with its 149 mg of vitamin E per 100g. Vitamin E helps protect skin from UV damage and keeps it looking youthful.

"Beef Heart – CoQ10: Beef heart helps maintain skin vitality by providing Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), a nutrient vital for cellular repair. CoQ10 helps reduce wrinkles and keeps skin smooth."

