South African musician Lamiez Holworthy has shed some light on her demanding music career

As a mother of two children, Lamiez spoke about the importance of finding a balance between motherhood and being a DJ

In a recent Instagram post. Lamiez spoke about how she balances the two most demanding daily tasks

Being a career woman is demanding on its own. It seems Lamiez Holworthy has found a way to balance that with her motherly duties and is acing it.

Lamiez on motherhood and music career

Just recently, music personality and former TV presenter Lamiez Holworthy opened up about her sometimes busy schedule. The mother of two and wife to South African Motswako rapper Khuli Chana, said she sometimes has to travel with her children for gigs that are out of town.

“Superstar sometimes. Supermom always," she started out her powerful message.

Lamiez has found a way to complete two demanding tasks on most occasions, and she noted how her support system plays a huge part in this.

"I travel with my kids if I am booked out of town for more than a night. I make provision for one of Leano's nannies and my mom, who just so happens to be my manager.

“Balancing radio, TV (shooting something new which is so exciting yet pretty tiring), deejaying, business, and my family has been quite the rollercoaster."

Lamiez on how her tribe makes things work for her

Of course, none of this would be possible without her supportive people, like her mother, husband and her close friends. Lamiez Holworthy further stated that she has "been blessed with the best support system. I honestly would not survive without my husband, family and friends.”

Lamiez further mentioned that her children would want to see her in action when she attends business meetings.

"Sometimes, at corporate, the kids do not want to wait for me in their hotel rooms. So they tag along. They stay in the green room, but it's cool nonetheless. Do you guys think Buzzy is going to remember when he’s older?”

Khuli gives wife her praises on special day

The Hape Le Hape rapper penned a loving message to his significant other on Mother's Day.

"How lucky are these guys to have you as their mom? You love them out loud, and you make them SHINE! Thank you for the confidence and pride that you consistently pour into our kids. MJ, Nia and Leano are your biggest fans. Sometimes you are a little tough on yourself, but I want you to know that you are doing great, and we are here for you. Let’s be clear about something, for the record, Leano looks like his daddy, but you are the sparkle in his eyes," he said.

