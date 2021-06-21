Group of Friends Cause Huge Stir with Entrance Dancing to Don Jazzy's 'Kabiyesi'

A man and his friends have got many people gushing as they had all eyes on them owing to their majestic entrance at a ceremony

The man and his entourage, which included a toddler, rocked native attire and stormed the occasion dancing to Don Jazzy's song Kabiyesi

The video, which has gone viral, had some people describing their performance as beautiful, others passed remarks about their style

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A man and his group have warmed their ways into people's hearts with their display at an event. The unidentified man and his friends stormed an undisclosed occasion dressed in well-styled native clothing.

A man and his friends stole the show at an event as they vibed to Don Jazzy's song. Image: @kingtundeednut

Source: UGC

It is not clear what the occasion was but their entrance was amazing to many people.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the man appeared through an entrance and straightaway started dance moves to Don Jazzy's song Kabiyesi.

He was followed at close proximity by friends and a toddler who was carried by one of them as they all served cool body movements to the song.

A mixture of funny and cool reactions trailed the video

While many thought their dance moves were cute and lovely, many equated them to animals such as a praying mantis and frogs as they joked about the video.

@mistyra_08 said:

"This is soo cute to watch, see me smiling."

@kaypetisthename commented:

"Mad... I like... Its the effort that matters."

@official_alviravows wrote:

"Legwork of life... he can even do it more better than some of us."

@somyedwin stated:

"Oyibo is jumping upandan, bro are you a praying mantis?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Bride scatters wedding with amazing dance moves

Meanwhile in other news about epic dance dance styles, Briefly News previously reported that a bride had left guests and her bridesmaid in awe as she stole the show with impressive dance skills.

When the woman danced, everybody fell behind her and became backup dancers and performers. Nobody could measure up to her energy. She really came prepared.

The lady did everything and perfectly so. She is a delight to watch. At a point, her husband tried to match her moves but quickly fell back when he realised the woman was in a monster-energy mode.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za