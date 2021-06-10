- A beautiful young woman didn't get quite the reaction she thought she would get after she headed online to share how she had lost her job recently

- In her heartbreaking Twitter post, the young woman wrote that she was officially unemployed and unable to maintain herself and so she would be heading home

- Soon many kind locals headed to the comment section to either share encouraging words of support or offer to help her in any way they can

A young woman with the handle @Zimasabuhle recently headed to Twitter where she shared a sad post about how she lost her job and became unable to take care of herself in the City of Dreams - Johannesburg.

"I am officially unemployed without any means of income. I am going back home. Thank you everyone for your kind words of encouragement and the love you have shown. If I might have not replied or acknowledged your comment I am sorry but thank you," she wrote sadly.

This young woman lost her job. Images: @Zimasabuhle

Source: Twitter

Help pours in

Soon many locals headed to the comment section where they offered kind words and help in any way that they were able to. Read a few of their comments below:

@AnowSetai said:

"Please don’t go home as yet ... I can try help with accommodation for 2-3 months if you need one."

@JusThrone said:

"I don't mind sending you an R100 for a burger at least ulume something. No disrespect meant."

@pimperlel said:

"While at home, try Rev transcriptions. Been making extra money there. Maybe it might help"

