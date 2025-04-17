A woman from Witbank in Mpumalanga shared a startling video of her home surrounded by hundreds of grasshoppers that had taken over the walls and garage door of her house.

The video posted by @innocentia.nkosi.9 in mid-April shows the insects covering most surfaces of the property while oddly avoiding the grass and lawn areas.

South Africans were quick to point out that this area has a history of insect problems, with one commenter noting: "That place has always had infestation..."

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

One woman shared a clip showing how her home was infested with grasshoppers. Images: @innocentia.nkosi.9/Facebook and CUHRIG/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Content creator @innocentia.nkosi.9, who lives in Witbank, posted a video in mid-April showing her home covered with grasshoppers. She captioned the clip:

"Ama grasshopper 🦗 all over Marelden 🙈"

The video shows hundreds of grasshoppers covering the outside walls of her house and garage door. Strangely, the insects seem to prefer the building structures while mostly avoiding the grass and lawn areas as the camera pans around. The grasshoppers appear to be concentrated on vertical surfaces rather than on the ground or plants.

Residents commented that this isn't the first time the area has faced insect problems. Previously, the region dealt with a fly infestation that affected parts of Johannesburg as well.

Watch the Facebook clip below.

Understanding grasshopper swarms

Grasshopper populations naturally go through cycles, with high numbers appearing for two to four years followed by several years of lower numbers. Even during typical years, grasshoppers can be annoying in gardens, but during outbreak years, they can destroy unprotected plants and even damage small trees and shrubs.

These insects are more likely to cause problems in areas with less rainfall. Out of more than 100 grasshopper species, only four types cause most of the damage in residential areas.

Grasshopper numbers usually increase as summer goes on, with adults more likely to move into yards and gardens in July and August. Problems often get worse when nearby crops or grasslands are harvested, forcing the grasshoppers to look for new food sources.

A woman from Witbank shared a clip showing how her home and neighbourhood was infested with grasshoppers. Images: @innocentia.nkosi.9

Source: Facebook

Reactions to the grasshopper invasion

@Louise Mnisi noted:

"That place always has an infestation. It was flies back then."

@Thapelo Nevig shared:

"I think they were everywhere... I passed by Verena at Global fuel station, and these things were all over the place at the garage; we couldn't even gas up, we had to drive until Witbank."

@Prudy O Tall asked:

"Are they at your home or the whole place?"

@Nkosi Sunshine Innocentia replied:

"Every household."

@Thapelo Makofane admitted:

"I thought I was the only one who experienced this."

@TR OY confessed:

"Yoh, those things are creepy and always give me a blood rush 😅"

3 other wildlife encounters

Briefly News recently reported on a disturbing scene where lifeless sea creatures washed up on a coastline.

recently reported on a disturbing scene where lifeless sea creatures washed up on a coastline. In a bizarre animal interaction, a video went viral showing a baboon wearing jean shorts removing all the feathers from a chicken.

Briefly News also shared footage of a terrifying moment when a woman trying to take photos at an animal park was suddenly pulled by a large bear.

Source: Briefly News