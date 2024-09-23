PSL side Pablo Franco Martin will have to decide between starting Veli Mothwa or new signing Richard Ofori against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, 25 September 2024

The Spanish coach said he knows Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after the pair were rivals in the Tanzanian league before they joined the PSL

Local football fans backed Chiefs to beat AmaZulu on social media, while others backed Usuthu to match their ambitions

Pablo Franco Martin backed his AmaZulu to outmatch Kaizer Chiefs in their PSL match on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.

Ahead of the match, Usuthu faces a question over his starting goalkeeper after Veli Mothwa’s recent shaky performances, which could open the door for new signing, Richard Ofori.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is an option for AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin. Image: Issouf Sanogo/AFP and AmaZuluFootball/Twitter.

The Ghana goalkeeper joined Usuthu as the transfer window closed on Friday, 20 September, and he could debut against Chiefs.

Pablo Franco Martin knows all about Nasreddine Nabi

Martin made his prediction for the match against Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Martin is confident he can beat Nabi after they were rivals in Tanzania where the Spaniard coached Simba SC and the Tunisian coached Young Africans.

Martin said:

“We already know what works and what does not work. So, I think it’s going to be an interesting battle, but we’re not important; the ones who are important are those with talent on the pitch who will control the emotions. I’m sure 100% that our guys are gonna be better than their guys.”

Fans question Mothwa’s form

Local football fans raised concern for AmaZulu on social media, feeling the could hand Chiefs a victory.

Karabo Kari Gaborone says AmaZulu can win:

“Chiefs will let him win this one, just to boost his confidence.”

Darlington Maila says Martin will eat his words:

“Knowing Nabi means nothing, come Wednesday night.”

Sboniso Khumalo backed Chiefs to win:

“2-0, Chiefs will win.”

Mogale Mogano says AmaZulu has a weakness:

“He must be reminded that his number one goalkeeper is Veli Mothwa.”

BRolly LUthando is waiting for the match:

“We will see on Wednesday.”

AmaZulu FC has high ambitions

As Briefly News reported, AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martin said he is committed to matching the club’s high ambitions this season.

The Spanish coach said he wants to help the side achieve the dream of club boss Sandile Zungu, who said the Natal side can win the PSL title.

