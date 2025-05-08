A popular toddler named Zuluboy went viral after telling all about his uncle's sneaky girlfriend's visit, and he did it with full confidence

In the clip shared on TikTok, the little one exposed his uncle's secret, saying he went into his room with a visitor and that he told him not to say anything

The video had the internet in stitches, as users joked about his honesty, his pronunciation, and said he deserved a reward for the tea he spilt

A beloved toddler, popular for his unfiltered content, had Mzansi laughing after exposing his uncle's secret to his mom, even though he was warned not to do so.

The viral clip, posted on the TikTok handle @zuluboy129, almost reached a million views, as Mzansi fell in love with his sass, boldness, and loyalty to his mom.

The toddler spills his uncle's tea

In the video, Zuluboy gives a play-by-play on how his uncle, Sikelela, brought his "grey friend" (girlfriend) to their house. Without holding back, the toddler explains how his uncle and his lady friend went into his bedroom and told him not to say a word. He warned that if Zuluboy snitched, there would be no sheep-herding trip together, their usual bonding time.

But little Zuluboy has no time for secrets; he spills everything to his mom. His facial expression? Iconic. His tone? Dead serious. When his mom asked how he would go sheep-herding if his uncle refused to go with him, he said he wasn't afraid to go alone, adding that he wasn't scared of the sheep.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the Zuluboy

The clip attracted 992K views, 110K likes, and over 3K comments from social media users who loved the toddler's honest nature. Many said the uncle should have silenced him with a six-pack of yoghurt if he wanted him not to spill his tea.

Some begged the uncle not to leave him behind when sheep-herding. Others loved how he confidently pronounced girlfriend as "grey friend," and that became everyone's term.

User @Dee commented:

"Sikelela has a girlfriend, Nkosi yam (gosh). Now we know...this boy is raising his mom and imalume (uncle) Sikelela😂."

Jeaney Masedumedi Ma said:

"Not him saying he was warned, but he is not bothered🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 love him."

User @iwonderthislove added:

"Yho! How many times did he say “Sikelela ne grey friend? He made sure sana ubana siyayazi uthetha ngobani (that we were aware of who he was talking about) 😭."

User @Cinetta Gumbi commented:

"Sikelela made a deal with the wrong person la😂😂. Now, mo guy uthetha izindaba sakhe (is spilling his tea)🤔😂."

User @Seabi shared:

"Sikelela, my brother 😅😅😅we know about your grey friend 😅."

User @haz said:

"He was told to be quiet, but hey, he continued giving us tea with fresh scones😅😅."

