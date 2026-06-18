South Africans employing foreign domestic workers, gardeners or other staff are being urged to ensure their documentation is in order

The Department of Employment and Labour says unannounced inspections are already taking place at businesses and private homes

Officials have also proposed stricter penalties for employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals, including fines starting at R100,000 per worker

South Africans who employ foreign domestic workers, gardeners or other staff are being urged to ensure all their paperwork is in order as government inspectors intensify unannounced workplace inspections across the country. The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) says multidisciplinary enforcement teams are already carrying out surprise inspections at businesses and private households as part of a nationwide drive to tackle illegal employment, labour exploitation and workplace law violations.

A split-screen graphic featured a smiling housekeeper holding fresh white towels on the left and a gardener harvesting vegetables from a garden bed on the right. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

The warning comes as government prepares to recruit 10,000 additional permanent labour inspectors, significantly increasing its enforcement capacity. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Deputy Director-General at the Department of Employment and Labour, Sam Morotoba, said employers should expect inspections without prior notice.

He explained that labour inspectors and multidisciplinary task teams are already conducting operations throughout South Africa. When asked whether homeowners employing domestic workers should also expect surprise visits, he responded that the teams are conducting raids everywhere.

Instead of worrying about when inspectors may arrive, Morotoba said employers should focus on ensuring they comply with South Africa's labour and immigration laws. According to Business Tech, the inspections come alongside proposed amendments to labour legislation that could introduce much harsher penalties for employers found hiring undocumented foreign nationals.

A domestic worker wearing a headscarf and a blue apron focused on ironing a white garment on an ironing board in a kitchen setup. Image: SerhiiBobyK

Source: Getty Images

Documents employers should keep

Although the proposed changes have not yet become law, they could dramatically increase the financial consequences for employers who fail to comply. Under the proposal, a first offence could attract a fine of R100,000 for every undocumented foreign worker employed. Morotoba explained that repeat offences would carry even steeper penalties, with authorities potentially considering fines linked to a company's profits.

The Department of Employment and Labour has urged anyone employing foreign nationals to ensure all the required documentation is available if inspectors arrive. For domestic workers, gardeners and other employees, this includes keeping copies of valid passports and proof that the individual is legally permitted to work in South Africa.

Where applicable, workers may hold valid work permits, permanent residence documents, refugee status documentation, asylum permits or other legal authorisation allowing them to work in the country. Employers who cannot produce the necessary documentation during inspections could find themselves facing serious legal consequences if the proposed amendments are eventually signed into law.

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The Western Cape government has strongly condemned the violent attacks on alleged undocumented immigrants in the province.

The Abahambe movement’s campaign for stricter immigration laws led to the arrest of 14 undocumented immigrants in Emalahleni on 4 June 2026.

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Source: Briefly News