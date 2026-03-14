Man Encounters Food-Snatching Monkey in His Home in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a man who was dealing with an unexpected encounter with a wild animal
- The man shared his interaction with a monkey, and it was a hilarious sight that went viral
- People were in stitches over the man's interaction with a wild animal in his home
In a video on TikTok, a man had a face-off with a primate that was inside his home. The clip was viral as the gent had a hilariously calm reaction to seeing the monkey.
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The video of the man and the monkey posted on 6 January received thousands of likes and comments. Online users could not help but make a lot of jokes about the man who was bested by a monkey.
In the post on TikTok by @laakiid1, a man was recording a monkey that was inside his home. The monkey was casually going through his food, and it picked up one of his sweet potatoes. The monkey then took off with the sweet potato, and the man kept repeating to the monkey that it was stealing his potato. Watch the video below:
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South Africa amused by man and monkey
Many people thought that the video of the man and the monkey stealing from his home was hilarious. Most joked that the man's calm reaction made them think he lived with a monkey as a pet. Read viewers' hilarious reaction below:
ntandekazielihle was mortified that it was a wild monkey:
"Yooooh I was gonna freak out or even faint shame🤣"
Bella🦂💎🦂 enjoyed the man and the monkey:
"You are so lucky, Sana. I wish they could come ekhaya I'd adopt them they so cute 😍
"reddy4sa🙌🏾🇿🇦✊🏾 shared their experience with a monkey:
"My whole loaf of bread the other day 😭😭😭 and they walked slowly away 😞"
Man_Carly was thoroughly amused:
"The way the video started I thought you stay together 😂😂"
Seni👸🏽 warned the man about more monkeys possibly coming to his house:
"Now that they know you have food, you're in trouble 😭😭😭"
Lerato Zwane ᥫ᭡ was amused by the man's reaction:
"Yoh the way you are soo chilled 😭😭😭😭🤣
ciakelebogile was amused by the monkey:
"He came for grocery shopping 😅"
namangazi7 joked about the man tricked by a monkey:
"Shem you were being kind and helping a friend out 😂"
ZeeUppityAfrican🇿🇦🇧🇫 also thought the man owned the monkey:
"The way you were so chilled, it seems like it's normal. Just sharing with your neighbours.".
Other Briefly News stories about animals
- South Africans were amused by a monkey that tried to grab food from a domestic worker who was carrying bags from the grocery store in a TikTok video
- People were stunned by a woman who showed that she had a special friendship with a little monkey in a viral video.
- Mzansi was amused by a dog which went viral after doing the most to steal a piece of meat off a brraai.
- Online users shared their reactions to seeing a donkey pull an unexpected load in a viral post on TikTok.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za