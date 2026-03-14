A TikTok video showed a man who was dealing with an unexpected encounter with a wild animal

The man shared his interaction with a monkey, and it was a hilarious sight that went viral

People were in stitches over the man's interaction with a wild animal in his home

In a video on TikTok, a man had a face-off with a primate that was inside his home. The clip was viral as the gent had a hilariously calm reaction to seeing the monkey.

A monkey stole a man's food while his guard was down. Image: @laakidd1

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and the monkey posted on 6 January received thousands of likes and comments. Online users could not help but make a lot of jokes about the man who was bested by a monkey.

In the post on TikTok by @laakiid1, a man was recording a monkey that was inside his home. The monkey was casually going through his food, and it picked up one of his sweet potatoes. The monkey then took off with the sweet potato, and the man kept repeating to the monkey that it was stealing his potato. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by man and monkey

Many people thought that the video of the man and the monkey stealing from his home was hilarious. Most joked that the man's calm reaction made them think he lived with a monkey as a pet. Read viewers' hilarious reaction below:

People imagined more monkeys would come to the man's home. Image: Shiva Reddy /Pexels

Source: UGC

ntandekazielihle was mortified that it was a wild monkey:

"Yooooh I was gonna freak out or even faint shame🤣"

Bella🦂💎🦂 enjoyed the man and the monkey:

"You are so lucky, Sana. I wish they could come ekhaya I'd adopt them they so cute 😍

"reddy4sa🙌🏾🇿🇦✊🏾 shared their experience with a monkey:

"My whole loaf of bread the other day 😭😭😭 and they walked slowly away 😞"

Man_Carly was thoroughly amused:

"The way the video started I thought you stay together 😂😂"

Seni👸🏽 warned the man about more monkeys possibly coming to his house:

"Now that they know you have food, you're in trouble 😭😭😭"

Lerato Zwane ᥫ᭡ was amused by the man's reaction:

"Yoh the way you are soo chilled 😭😭😭😭🤣

ciakelebogile was amused by the monkey:

"He came for grocery shopping 😅"

namangazi7 joked about the man tricked by a monkey:

"Shem you were being kind and helping a friend out 😂"

ZeeUppityAfrican🇿🇦🇧🇫 also thought the man owned the monkey:

"The way you were so chilled, it seems like it's normal. Just sharing with your neighbours.".

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Source: Briefly News