A fisherman from Massachusetts has gone viral after battling a great white shark for 40 minutes before safely releasing the massive predator back into the ocean in just 15 seconds

The rare encounter took place off Nantucket Island, where onlookers watched Elliot Sudal patiently reel in the shark from shore before quickly removing the hook to minimise harm

The incredible catch has amazed social media users, with many praising the fisherman's calm approach and responsible handling of one of the world's most recognisable shark species

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A fisherman has gone viral after successfully reeling in one of the ocean's most feared predators, a great white shark, following an intense 40-minute struggle from the shoreline before safely releasing it back into the sea. The remarkable catch happened off Nantucket Island in Massachusetts, where experienced fisherman Elliot Sudal hooked the giant predator while fishing from the beach.

A massive great white shark swam through clear turquoise water as bright sunbeams penetrated the ocean surface above it. Image: Reinhard Dirscherl

Source: Getty Images

According to News Australia, Sudal spent around 40 minutes battling the powerful shark as it repeatedly pulled against his fishing line. The lengthy fight drew attention from people nearby, who watched as the fisherman patiently worked to tire the animal enough to bring it closer to shore.

Unlike many viral fishing videos that end with an animal being kept, Sudal's goal was to safely release the shark as quickly as possible. Once the great white reached shallow water, he wasted no time.It took him only about 15 seconds to remove the hook before guiding the shark back into deeper water.

Why great white sharks are a rare encounter

Great white sharks are among the largest predatory fish in the world and are rarely caught by people fishing from the shoreline. If protected sharks are accidentally hooked, they should be released as quickly as possible to minimise stress and injury.

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Although great white sharks are often portrayed as aggressive predators, attacks on humans remain relatively rare, and conservationists continue encouraging responsible interactions whenever the species is accidentally caught. The video shared by the page @7newsaustralia sparked reactions from people who were amazed that sharks aren't that dangerous.

Underwater view of Great White Shark (Carcharodon Carcharias), North Neptune Island, South Australia. Image: Stephen Frink

Source: Getty Images

Check out the TikTok video below:

Internet amazed by fisherman's epic catch

A wave of fascination has taken over social media as users marvel at the sheer scale and strength required to land such a legendary creature.

Ali Areeb added:

“Wow.”

SILMARA shared:

“Gratitude.”

Kisakye Keith wrote:

“Saying wow from afar.”

Dosab commented:

“He is the man.”

Light remarked:

“Mama will remember you and look for you.”

Zach the Crusader commented:

“I didn’t even know they stayed there.”

KingRoyal asked:

“So sharks are this harmless?”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to fishermen

The Australian fishing community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of a devoted father during a marine excursion.

Two fishermen were left in disbelief after discovering and rescuing a massive python swimming in the open ocean,

A British tourist, Max Jeffery, shared that he had reeled in a 160kg bronze whaler shark in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News