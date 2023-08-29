American comedian Steve Harvey opened up about how he met his wife, Majorie, when he was homeless

Steve Harvey and Marjorie have been on the trend list because of rumours that Majorie cheated on him with his employees

The tweet received mixed responses from netizens as some question the truth of the rumour

American comedian Steve Harvey went down memory lane and shared with his fans how he met his wife Majorie when he was homeless. Image: @steveharveytv

Steve Harvey went down memory lane as he shared the story of how he met his wife Majorie Harvey when he was didn't have anywhere to live.

How Steve Harvey met Majorie

American comedian shared a clip on Twitter detailing how he met his wife in the 1980s at a comedy club where he was performing. This follows the trend of rumours that Majorie Harvey cheated on him with his bodyguard and chef.

However, the couple clapped back at the rumours in their own way.

In the clip, Steve Harvey said:

"I met my wife around the late 1980s. That is when I became homeless. It was at a comedy club where I was performing, and Majorie had come in to watch. And at that time, I wasn't famous or anything.

"She took my breath away, and I remember my very first words to her were, I don't know who you are, but I'm going to marry you one day."

Watch the clip below:

Steve Harvey also mentioned that 2005 when he was financially stable, the courts officially finalised his divorce, though his marriage ended way before it was finalised.

Netizens respond to Steve Harvey's clip

After Steve Harvey shared the tweet, social media users had mixed reactions to him sharing the details of how he met Majorie. Some still question the cheating drama claim, and some love the clip:

@iamgeezy007 asked;

"The same Marjorie that cheated?"

@MikiGospel said;

"Love is beautiful."

@Assunniy_ said:

"What about cheating?"

@Chadinator3000 wrote:

"Blink twice if she’s making you post all this stuff Steve."

@SpiceThaGlowest wrote:

"Lovely!"

@IamHerYouAreMe said:

"I know that’s right, Uncle Steve."

@__Web3Nun said:

"You did what was right for your heart. Sustain it! Bless you, Steve."

@njambifever said:

"Steve said 'Mind ya business' to all of us - OK boss!"

