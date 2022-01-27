An event organiser shook things up on Twitter yesterday when he shared screenshots of a shaky conversation between him and Oscar Mbo’s manager

After learning that Oscar didn’t pitch for a performance he was already compensated for and ghosted when asked for a refund, netizens dug up more stories about his alleged dodgy ways

Oscar Mbo’s manager has since retaliated to the organiser’s claims in texts that he shared on Twitter, while the accused scammer has deactivated his social media account in light of the heat

A man who goes by DJ Archie has created a storm on Twitter after revealing text messages between him, Oscar Mbo and Oscar’s manager, Yolisa. The messages show that Oscar didn’t show up or refund Archie for a gig that he was fully paid for in advance.

Archie’s tweet with the screenshots attached put forward that Oscar had blocked his calls, while Yolisa simply won’t take them. The robbed event organiser also shared that he has been awaiting a refund since 28 January, writing:

“I am still waiting for a refund even now. He blocked my calls and his manager is not taking my calls.”

Archie’s tweet caught several outraged Mzansi peeps’ attention, resulting in a slew of posts exposing Oscar’s previous sketchy dealings. Many netizens alleged that the artist has a reputation for scamming people. See some of the tweets below.

@Njabulo_rx claimed:

“Oscar Mbo used to scam people for a living, he rebranded as a Deejay”

@RealDeeproCrump alleged

“Oscar Mbo is a scammer that deactivates/runs every time he gets in trouble. All he knows is to wear expensive clothes and buy songs from ghost producers and pretend as if they're his.”

@LebohangWaBooka added:

“Oscar Mbo has the habit of running away with people's monies. This is not an isolated incident.”

@peachesrobyn noted:

“I see Oscar Mbo is back to his old ways.”

Facing the aftermath

Oscar Mbo was silent as the timeline lit up in flames due to his misconduct. As soon as he started trending, the denounced DJ deactivated his account to assumingly avoid facing the heat coming his way.

However, as per screenshots uploaded by Archie this morning, his manager has retorted to his claims, saying he didn’t make the booking through her. Unfortunately for her, Archie included a screenshot showing that he actually did approve everything with her.

The timeline is still lit with reactions to Archie’s story and many of the responses corroborate his claims. Many are coming out with their own stories, some even dating back to 2019 and Oscar has still said nothing.

