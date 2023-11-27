Eugene Khoza is back on the socials to shame the South African government

Today, the outspoken podcaster commented on a video of Cyril Ramaphosa launching a tap in KwaZulu-Natal for the Bhekindoda water scheme

Khoza's dissatisfaction sparked a series of tweets from netizens shaming Cyril and the government for depriving citizens of water

Eugene Khoza threw shade at Cyril Ramaphosa for doing the bare minimum and providing KwaZulu-Natal residents with water after years. Images: Instagram/ eugene_khoza, Twitter/ CyrilRamaphosa

Eugene Khoza is unhappy with Cyril Ramaphosa's governance. The comedian/ presenter came across a video of the president at the launch of the Bhekindoda water scheme and criticised him for launching a tap and ideally highlighting the negligence of the ANC for its people.

Eugene criticises Cyril Ramaphosa's water tap

Eugene Khoza is sick and tired of the neglect many South Africans face at the hands of the government. In a post replying to Cyril Ramaphosa's trip to KwaZulu-Natal on 26 November 2023 for the Bhekindoda water scheme launch, Eugene criticised Cyril for doing the bare minimum:

"Wow, a whole tap."

Taken from a Twitter post shared by Newzroom405, the president spoke to the press about the decades-long water crisis Jozini residents have faced and raised to the government:

"Here in Jozini and a number of areas in the province, water has been a critical issue that many of our people have raised. We've been able to demonstrate that there's a lot that we are doing to address the water problem."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyril Ramaphosa's water tap launch

Netizens are furious at the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa for depriving water to Jozini residents. Previously, the president expressed his confidence in the ANC's victory in the 2024 elections.

Queen_Finxa wrote:

"N*gga opened a tap and called the media. Despise to perceive it."

TheGBrown1 was humiliated:

"To be honest, this is embarrassing."

okandhlovu revealed:

"The president is now officially opening taps. Election season is here."

dukeofgazankulu said:

"We can’t even say the bar is very low, there’s no bar."

