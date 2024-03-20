A South African woman recently discovered why her younger sister insists on doing her washing

A TikTok video shows her pulling cash out of the washing machine, realising her younger sister probably pocketed her cash on past occasions

The commenters found the situation funny, joking that the sister was secretly taking payment for doing the laundry

A woman realised that her sister doesn't mind doing her washing because she often forgets cash in her pockets. Image: @preciousnomondema

A Mzansi woman was left shaking her head after she realised why her younger sister was always so keen to do her laundry.

Woman finds money left in dirty laundry

In a TikTok video shared by @preciousnomondema, she is seen putting her hand in the water in the washing machine as she whips out several bank notes left in her clothing pockets by mistake.

LOL, someone should get into the habit of checking and emptying out their pockets before putting their clothes in the laundry basket.

"She chowed my money," @preciousnomondema said in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by woman TikTok

Many netizens were amused by the post and responded with funny comments poking fun at @preciousnomondema.

Others joked that the woman's younger sister was paying herself for doing the laundry.

TT said:

"She is paying herself ."

nikkigaletta replied:

"You're supposed to empty the pockets before washing the clothes?."

Charity said:

"To be fair it’s payment for doing your laundry."

Mambulazi❤️ commented:

"Mina ngakhohlwa 1000 wabantu ngezwa sebehlukanisel ekhaya ."

Azande_Hadebe responded:

"Not you busting her side hustle ."

Manelisi Mngadi replied:

"Aybo okusephaketheni okomwashi."

zahneleNkosi replied:

"I hope my husband doesn't see this ."

thando-cakes replied:

"Ngicela kutoluwashela sesi ."

Rodo commented:

"Kant ani check ikhwama ngaphambi koku washa yin ."

Rocket said:

" Lona le rich hona le batho ba tsa lebala zaka."

