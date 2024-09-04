A lady flexed how she makes her homemade champagne in a viral video making rounds online

The stunner unveiled the ingredient, and the clip gained massive traction on social media, gearing over two million views

People were amused by the babe's footage as they flocked to the comments with jokes and laughter

A woman in Mzansi left peeps cracking up in laughter after showcasing how she makes her homemade champagne.

Woman shows off her homemade champagne recipe in a video

The clip shared by TikTok user @candie_8 shows the young lady pouring water from the tap into a champagne glass. She then added a sip of coke and, for the finishing touches, she placed Strawberries on top of the glass.

@candie_8 said in her video that it took two minutes to make the champagne. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over two million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The woman's video amused people in South Africa, and many flooded the comments with jokes and laughter.

Slenda Sama Million poked fun at the babe, saying:

"It’s giving “If you continue to give a temporary solution."

Nomakhwezi_majola added:

"In this economy? We approve!"

Kati Nkateko wrote:

"Poverty, my dear, I fear you."

Intandokaz_ii was amazed:

"No way that worked I’m impressed low-key."

Turbo Tiara commented:

"Temporary solution for the poorest of the poor."

Source: Briefly News