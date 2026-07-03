Popular creator Cool Story Bru broke down proposed South African laws that could ban vaping in public spaces

The new legislation could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years for those who break the rules

South Africans pushed back, arguing the government had far more pressing issues to address first

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If implemented, locals could soon face jail time for being caught vaping in public - Image: Cool Story Bru

Source: Facebook

One of South Africa's most popular informative content creators, Austin Macaskill, flagged proposed legislation that could soon make vaping in public a criminal offence. In a post shared on his Facebook account, Cool Story Bru, on 3 July 2026, the creator walked viewers through new laws currently in the pipeline. If passed, the rules would prohibit vaping in public spaces entirely, with offenders potentially facing up to 15 years in prison.

Mzansi's vaping crackdown divides opinion

For many South Africans watching, the proposed punishment felt wildly disproportionate given the country's more pressing challenges. Load shedding, unemployment, deteriorating infrastructure and rising crime rates all featured in the conversation around why this particular law rubbed people the wrong way.

The reactions ranged from disbelief to outright frustration, with many commenters questioning the government's priorities.

Watch Cool Story Bru break down the proposed vaping laws on this Facebook reel below.

Mzansi reacts to the proposed vaping laws

South Africans flooded the comments section on Cool Story Bru's Facebook Reel with their thoughts:

User @Liza Rolfe said:

"There's far worse things to sort out in SA than vapes."

User @Kamogelo Seperepere wrote:

"Imagine high school students and vape. What a pandemic"

User @Marelize Mcseveney-Snyders added:

"South Africa is worried about vaping, meanwhile the entire country is falling apart."

User @Peta Hunter asked:

"Do you know that nicotine helps to get rid of spike proteins 🤔?"

User Mazibuko Lydia commented:

"We have serious issues that need government attention, so they chase people smoking."

User @Hein Siepker said:

"That's good news."

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Source: Briefly News