A viral video of Uncle Waffles dancing during her set left Mzansi thoroughly unimpressed

The Uyah hitmaker's hyper-energetic moves and dramatic facial expressions drew mockery from South African online users

Viewers pointed out that the crowd around her appeared somewhat unbothered by her performance

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Uncle Waffles's dance moves failed to impress. Image: unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

South African DJ Uncle Waffles might have built her brand on big energy and even bigger dance moves when she started, but it looks like Mzansi may have hit its limit. A short video clip of the DJ performing went viral on X when it was reposted on 17 July 2026.

The clip quickly racked up serious numbers once @zizo_brn posted it and added the caption: "Nahhh we have to be honest now."

Waffles causes a stir online

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, has long been celebrated for combining DJing with choreographed, high-octane dancing during her sets. But in this trending clip, her exaggerated moves and facial expressions struck many viewers as more cringeworthy than entertaining.

What made it worse for critics was the reaction, or rather, the lack of one, from the crowd around her, who appeared unfazed by the performance happening right in their midst. Meanwhile, a small group of people hyped her up.

South Africans are no strangers to poking fun at their own celebrities, and this clip had fans weighing in on whether Waffles' dancing has become more of a distraction than a draw.

Waffles previously sparked concern from fans, expressing concern over visible scars on her knees.

Mzansi responds to the clip

The reactions online were blunt. Below is what fans had to say:

@Ghost25442373 wrote: "Watch this on mute. Horrendous! She must stop dancing."

@timmyturner_xx said: "Even these dance moves are not it, if my friend started dancing like this, I would be so embarrassed."

@Southsidewinter added: "No man imagines being required to have this type of energy every day? Every gig?"

Uncle Waffles' dance moves have stirred controversy. Image: uncle_waffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles sends lawyers to Thakgi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles allegedly sued Thakgi over the remarks he made on Music Pulse regarding a performance in Cape Town.

The Podcaster claimed that Waffles was paid 70,000 pounds, but only paid a collaborator 12,000 ZAR for the performance.

Source: Briefly News