Fans and critics have raised speculations about the scars on the knees of Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles displayed a highly energetic performance with spectacular dance moves

The artist was seen falling off and on stage and stated the scars are from her strenuous dance moves

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Swazi DJ and record producer Lungelihle Zwane (26) is noted for her work in the amapiano genre and her dance abilities, with Billboard describing her as the "Princess of Amapiano".

Uncle Waffles is on a world tour and scheduled to perform in France, the UK, Germany, Portugal, Canada, and the United States. In June 2026, people noticed bruises and scars on her knees that led to concerns and criticism.

Swazi DJ and record producer, Uncle Waffles. Photos: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Here's why Uncle Waffles' knees are bruised

Uncle Waffles, a blazing new artist in South Africa who has received endorsements from celebrities like Tyla, is no stranger to public drama. An X (Twitter) user, @iamRTI reposted pictures of Waffles and received mixed reactions. The caption of the post read:

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"Scars on her knees? I know what she is."

@AndrejVidinevic added his comment to the post:

"We shouldn't consider her as wife material."

@kgomotso_rsa diverted the comments by saying:

"Prayer warrior."

@kosi_ZAR reminded everyone that Uncle Waffles is a professional dancer:

"She has intense dance moves."

Bruises and scars on Uncle Waffles knees and legs have sparked a debate. Photos: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles bruised her knees with dance moves

During her world tour in June 2026, she fell off and on stage while performing energetic dance moves that are clearly difficult on her body. Under the images Uncle Waffles posted to her certified Instagram profile that show her bruised knees, user @craig_a_lot asked:

"What happened to the knees uncle? 😭"

As a reply, the famous Swazi artist unclewaffles_ replied:

"@craig_a_lot 🤣🤣dancing bby!"

thee_cherri noted:

"Oh there’s that move that always has your knees bleeding"

Watch this video to clearly see why Uncle Waffles knees take a knock during her dance moves.

Uncle Waffles fell off the stage in Switzerland

A video posted by 9ice on Facebook on 14 June 2026 shows Uncle Waffles slipping off stage in Switzerland. Luckily, she quickly got back up and can be seen laughing afterwards.

Uncle Waffles has no problem clapping back at criticism

After being accused of faking her bad girl aesthetic, Waffles clapped back at a fan with a sharp response that quickly went viral.

The DJ updated her social media gallery with new pictures on 12 February 2026. Keeping to her edgy, eclectic style, Waffles wore tight-fitting, cut-out leather pants with a crop-top and platinum blonde hair. However, X (Twitter) user Anunakin claimed that this wasn't who she is.

"I don’t have the right words for it, but this isn’t you. You’re clearly a good girl. I don’t know why they have you pushing this aesthetic."

According to the user, Waffles is simply a "good girl" at heart whose edgy new image is a forced industry stunt rather than her real personality, reducing her provocative, fashion-forward style to a mere marketing strategy. Waffles fired back with a response that was as sharp as her eyeliner.

"Don’t you have family to worry about? Why are you so concerned about strangers like this? I hope you get help."

Uncle Waffles and Thakgi's legal drama

In other Uncle Waffles news, Briefly News reported that she is allegedly suing Thakgi over the remarks he made on Music Pulse regarding a performance in Cape Town.

The Podcaster claimed that Waffles was paid 70,000 pounds, but only paid a collaborator 12,000 ZAR for the performance. The lawsuit was revealed by MacG on Podcast And Chill, where he called the letter of demand a love letter.

Source: Briefly News