A mathematics teacher posted a TikTok video of her celebrating her graduation day with her students

The dedicated teacher rocked up to her classroom still dressed in her academic regalia and welcomed her with big hugs

The heartwarming video went viral on the social media platform and the teacher was flooded with messages of congratulations

One teacher led by example and showed her young students the rewards of hard work and dedication.

Woman shows off her academic regalia to her Primary School learners

The woman chose to spend a part of her graduation day with her students and was celebrated like a hero. She shared the heartwarming video on her TikTok page @nthabimamadi_educator, with her 72 000 followers.

Mzansi impressed by inspiring mathematics schoolteacher

The footage got a lot of love from Mzansi and people were impressed that the gorgeous teacher bagged her third qualification.

Some said they were moved by the small children rushing to hug her the second she walked through the classroom's door.

The teacher is clearly passionate about the teaching profession because her TikTok page is filled with mathematics lessons shot in her class.

TikTok users congratulate intelligent teacher on bagging another degree

@koketso193 shared:

"Not tears coming out as I'm watching this. I'm a student teacher and I look up to you.❤️❤️❤️Blessings upon blessings mam."

@anigma_2011 posted:

"I'm teary genuine love from your angels. Congratulations."

@shadowclassicwear mentioned:

"Your kids are such a breath of fresh air."

@definitionm commented:

"You have found your calling. Congrats girl."

@phutimoloto67 stated:

"Congratulations. Keep on changing these children's lives. ️"

@mrsjere said:

"You're such an inspiration. Congratulations."

@user8177531444268 mentioned:

"Congratulations madam. True leader indeed."

@mrssheronmarch commented:

"These kids will never be the same again. Thank you for the inspiration. "

