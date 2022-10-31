Sol Phenduka has said no to Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Lux's idea of fielding 10 players from Soweto in the Soweto Derby

Nhlanhla posted a clip of the game between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates playing in the derby on Saturday afternoon

Other soccer fans took to Sol Phenduka's comment section and shared mixed reactions to Nhlanhla's idea, many were against it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sol Phenduka is totally against Nhlanhla Lux's idea. Nhlanhla, who became popular for Operation Dudula, wants Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to field 10 players from Soweto when the Soweto Derby takes place.

Sol Phenduka has said no to Nhlanhla Lux’s idea of fieslding 10 players from Soweto in Soweto Derby. Image: @solphenduka, @nhlanhla_lux

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Lux took to Twitter and posted a clip of the Soweto Derby. The PSL sides played on Saturday, 29 October. Amakhosi won the game 1-0. Reacting to Nhlanhla's proposal, the Kaya 959 presenter said:

"Naaaaah, this isn't it!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users took to Sol's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to Sol's response.

@PabloPapikie commented:

"Well, my friends and I were talking about something almost similar to what he’s saying. It should be a law in the PSL stating that 'every team must have at least 2 South African players 21 years old or younger constantly on the field'."

@ludwe_sam wrote:

"Your point and Lux's are totally different points, Lux point has nothing to do with soccer."

@Tebogo17150493 said:

"I support Lux....I'm from kzn and that's what I want from Golden Arrows to have Lamont players, PMB to have PMB players etc."

@teratoba wrote:

"Akaphume kwi soccer..he should just focus on illegal immigrants."

@Spade37295887 commented:

"But to think of it, I think he is right . When a team is in the amateur leagues, most its players are from the same area. Once it goes to PSL its no longer like that."

@Voys_ZA said:

"The next thing only Sowetans can attend the Soweto Derby."

@CrocLegendary wrote:

"Nota 2.0 loading.... Operation Dudula must take this guy back....ngoba ngathi soyahlanya."

@matlalajnr10 added:

"He’s smoking his socks."

Jub Jub under fire after spicy Uyajola 9/9 episode

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub is again under fire from fuming Uyajola 9/9 viewers. The show about cheaters aired a spicy episode on Sunday night.

A wife caught her husband in bed with a side chick and she lost it. Jub Jub and his cameras were in the house when all the action happened.

Viewers of the show took to social media to share their reactions to the episode. Many accused Jub Jub and the show of violating human rights.

Taking to Twitter, @2lani_Dlaminii said Sharone didn't deserve to be humiliated publicly regardless of her cheating ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News