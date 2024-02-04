The Bafana Bafana game for the semi-finals was trending on social media, and it went beyond soccer

While many people focused on the soccer match, others could not help but notice the spectators from Cape Verde, specifically the women

South African men on social media raved over the gorgeous women, and Ntsiki Mazwai shared her two cents on the comments with other ladies online

Cape Verde's AFCON game against South Africa was a hot topic. South Africa walked away the victor, but people could not help but notice the opposition country's gorgeous women.

AFCON brought attention to Cape Verde women from SA men, and Ntsiki Mazwai got involved. Image: Getty Images / FG Trade / X / bozzie_t / Instagram / @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Many took to social media to rave about the stunning ladies from Cape Verde. Online users were raving about the women at the AFCON match.

Mzansi notices gorgeous Cape Verdean women

In various viral tweets, South African men were raving about women from Cape Verde. During the match, people claimed that the cameraman kept panning to them, and many noticed.

Read a viral post below by @Dokthus_, who made a thread of the ladies:

Ntsiki Mazwai questions Cape Verde women excitement

Singer, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai brought up colourism amid the hype over Cape Verdean women. She wrote:

"Are all the men falling all over themselves about Cape Verde women because they are all YELLOW BONES?"

Read her post below:

South Africans clash over Cape Verdean women

Many men on social media were raving about the women from Cape Verde. Some took to social media to talk about how stunning they looked.

@ire_bamidele said:

"They might have lost the match but they won our heart."

@justbongza commented:

"Futhi nje Only Cape Verde Women deserve Valentines Gifts from SA men."

@ire_bamidele wrote:

Others commented that they had women just as beautiful in South Africa. Read the varying comments below:

Ronwen Williams makes his mark at AFCON

Bafana Bafana sailed through to the semi-finals after playing Cape Verde. Mzansi peps were blown away by Ronwen Williams, who saved the day.

South Africans dubbed him a hero. Netizens could not stop raving about him.

Fans weigh in on the Africa Cup of Nations thus far

Briefly News previously reported that soccer lovers have been having the time of their lives since AFCON began a few days ago. The tournament has been charting social media trends as fans share their thoughts and express their joys and frustrations.

Reacting to a post shared by @iDiskiTimes on X, many football lovers noted that the tournament has been blowing their minds. Many admitted that AFCON came with its surprises and they can't wait to see who will lift the cup.

Briefly News spoke to Gabriel "Scofield" Mashingaidze, a referee in the Harare Super League and Tambai Superliga who dished his thoughts on AFCON.

