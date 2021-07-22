Mzansi's men and a few ladies are turning heads on the timeline after sharing snaps of their cool rides

The versatile cars come in all shapes and sizes and definitely reflect the diverse personalities of their owners

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the trending social media topic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's gents are pulling out all the stops on the timeline, showing off killer snaps of themselves and their very interesting cars. It seems the ladies wanted to get in on the action too and shared pics of themselves alongside their own fabulous rides.

South Africans are heading to the timeline to show off their amazing cars. Images: @Callmethaboo2nd/Twitter, @Bareki_Pablo/Twitter, @Teezy_Promking/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps which you'll definitely want to take a look at:

@Callmethaboo2nd is a VW fan and looks dapper as ever next to his shiny red car. It's clear this vehicle belongs to a confident and flashy man as its silver rims quickly steal the show.

@Bareki_Pablo on the other hand prides himself on the practicality of his vehicle. The white hatchback clearly belongs to a man with a deep love for exploring the outdoors.

@PaliThobs is a lady infatuated by all things blue. The pretty lady stunts effortlessly next to her bright blue car:

@TheHN1C is clearly a man of very elegant tastes. The Mercedes Benz driver looks very cool, calm and collected as he shows off the jewel of his car collection. The luxury car would easily catch the attention of any potential catch:

@TheRealMeaf is keeping things economical and eco-friendly. Although his tiny smart car might not look like much at first glance, it gets the young man from A to B and that's all that really matters:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Young lady shows off her classing lux Mercedes Benz GLA 450

In more car news, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as MIYA with the handle @youluvmm caused an unbelievable stir on the social media platform after posting pictures of herself and a Mercedes Benz car.

In the caption of the pictures, MIYA indicated that she had just got herself the brand new 2021 model of the expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450. Checks conducted by Briefly News reveals that the car is priced at about $76,000, which is a whopping is R1.1 million.

At the time Briefly News sighted the post, it had already gotten over 129k reactions with many people pouring out different views on the development.

What netizens are saying

Below were some of the popular comments in the thread.

@Afrosheik said:

"I didn't know buying a Benz that depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the lot equates to success...This is the danger of social media most of us have our values in the wrong place..."

@popcy_drey mentioned:

"No to be a hater or anything, but by now she would’ve at least taken a couple more pictures of the car outside the dealership, unless she changed her mind about leasing it."

@cjnwogbo indicated:

Kinda confused, why aren't you taking the pic outside the store or at home but inside the store where they usually put cars on display? We need answers."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za