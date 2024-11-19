Anele Mdoda recently put Uber on blast after another woman's attempted kidnapping went viral

The alleged victim is said to have been attacked by several men during her trip while her driver sat in silence

Mzansi is horrified by the incident and called Uber out for constantly failing its customers

Anele Mdoda put Uber on blast after a woman's attempted kidnapping. Images: Instagram/ zintathu, Getty Images/ DuKai photographer

Anele Mdoda is sick and tired of Uber after another woman was nearly kidnapped in the middle of her trip.

Anele Mdoda drags Uber

Anele Mdoda has once again used her platform to make a difference after someone was the unfortunate target of an attempted kidnapping and assault incident.

The radio personality shared a screenshot where a netizen detailed a woman's horrific experience using the e-hailing service on 14 November 2024 and was attacked by unknown men while her driver sat in silence:

"Four men entered the vehicle and began to brutally attack her at knife-point, and also tried to assault her."

Despite having bravely fought for her life and escaping, the victim suspects that her driver may have been working with the perpetrators.

Anele called Uber out on the attack, and anticipated another generic response, further claiming that they work with human traffickers:

"Of course, human traffickers are working with Uber. Of course."

Mzansi reacts to Anele Mdoda's post

Netizens called Uber out and demanded justice:

Ziyanda_mbuyisa said:

"We are literally not safe as women in South Africa! This is scary and dangerous; Uber needs to account for this."

GiveawayGoat was shattered:

"This is awful and unacceptable, to say the least."

chrisreymond89 wrote:

"They never ever help or try to solve these issues, you’d think this business is run by a mafia."

mctrevorn alleged:

"It's important to note that Uber closed down their call centres in South Africa and replaced them with AI responses."

