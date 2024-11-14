Media personality Maps Maponyane has cautioned his followers not to fall for a scam

The star's name and face have been attached to a dodgy website, and he has distanced himself

Fans were left chuckling at the trading company's sheer audacity to imply that he left his job

Maps Maponyane warned his fans not to fall for a scam. Image: @mmaponyane

Celebrities falling victim to scammers is a growing concern. From fake Facebook pages under their names to being named as the faces of fake trading or bitcoin sites.

The latest victim is media personality Maps Maponyane, who took to X (Twitter) to caution his followers not to fall for a vicious scam.

Maps Maponyane exposes scam

South African actor Maps Maponyane called out scammers using his face and name, basically his identity to lure vulnerable traders.

The dodgy website is NovusX and they claimed Maps has scored over $5,000 (R91,000.)

He said this started well over a year ago, and he still has no idea who these people are. He cautioned people to not fall for these scams.

On his X account, @MapsMaponyane said:

"SCAM ALERT!!!!! This scam has been going on for almost a year now. Please, please be careful. Have no idea who these people are or how they keep getting away with taking advantage of vulnerable people."

Fans chuckle at scam website

Reacting to the post, Maps' followers laughed at the website, saying he left his job to continue trading as a career.

Here are the reactions:

@Tinswalo101 laughed:

"I've been able to quit my jobs😂"

@Lord__VR asked Maps:

"Hau Maps Nani niya trader kanti (Hawu, Maps. You guys trade undercover?)"

@celeworld8 remarked:

"Disgusting people really."

Nestum calls out scammers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nestum was left devastated after falling victim to a cybercrime. She opened up about her ordeal after scammers deceived her unsuspecting contacts and friends on her WhatsApp.

The musician received calls from her friends, alerting her of scammers using her name for criminal activities. The crooks promised the victims jobs at the reputable SABC in exchange for money. A claim she denied and distanced herself from.

