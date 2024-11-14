Maps Maponyane Warns Followers of a Scam, Distances Himself From Trading Company: "Be Careful"
- Media personality Maps Maponyane has cautioned his followers not to fall for a scam
- The star's name and face have been attached to a dodgy website, and he has distanced himself
- Fans were left chuckling at the trading company's sheer audacity to imply that he left his job
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Celebrities falling victim to scammers is a growing concern. From fake Facebook pages under their names to being named as the faces of fake trading or bitcoin sites.
The latest victim is media personality Maps Maponyane, who took to X (Twitter) to caution his followers not to fall for a vicious scam.
Maps Maponyane exposes scam
South African actor Maps Maponyane called out scammers using his face and name, basically his identity to lure vulnerable traders.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The dodgy website is NovusX and they claimed Maps has scored over $5,000 (R91,000.)
He said this started well over a year ago, and he still has no idea who these people are. He cautioned people to not fall for these scams.
On his X account, @MapsMaponyane said:
"SCAM ALERT!!!!! This scam has been going on for almost a year now. Please, please be careful. Have no idea who these people are or how they keep getting away with taking advantage of vulnerable people."
Fans chuckle at scam website
Reacting to the post, Maps' followers laughed at the website, saying he left his job to continue trading as a career.
Here are the reactions:
@Tinswalo101 laughed:
"I've been able to quit my jobs😂"
@Lord__VR asked Maps:
"Hau Maps Nani niya trader kanti (Hawu, Maps. You guys trade undercover?)"
@celeworld8 remarked:
"Disgusting people really."
Nestum calls out scammers
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nestum was left devastated after falling victim to a cybercrime. She opened up about her ordeal after scammers deceived her unsuspecting contacts and friends on her WhatsApp.
The musician received calls from her friends, alerting her of scammers using her name for criminal activities. The crooks promised the victims jobs at the reputable SABC in exchange for money. A claim she denied and distanced herself from.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za