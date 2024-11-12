Nestum opened up about her cybercrime ordeal after scammers deceived her unsuspecting contacts and friends

The broadcaster received calls from her friends, alerting her of scammers using her name for criminal activities

The scammers promised the victims jobs at the reputable SABC in exchange for money

Legendary musician and broadcaster Nestum is livid after learning that scammers used her name and cellphone number to extort cash from her friends and acquaintances.

Nestum shares details about being hacked

These criminal scammers are making her life a living hell after unsuspecting people paid large amounts ranging from R5,000 to R7,500 via her number. These payments were in exchange for supposed jobs at the state-owned South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The musician and radio jock was made aware of such criminal activities by her contacts on 8 November 2024. Additionally, she was compelled to change her long-in-use cellphone number. The talented dancer and musician described her cybercrime ordeal through Zimoja.

Nestum explained that these scammers were creative in their persuasion. They requested gratuity from some victims, while to others, they guaranteed jobs at the SABC in various departments such as HR, Admin, clerk, security or driving. Those desperate for work paid because the scammers duped them into believing the application deadline was that day.

The 42-year-old entertainer concluded by mentioning that she had no choice but to change her cellphone number and has advised people not to believe any weird requests from her number or anyone pretending to be her.

