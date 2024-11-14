The City of Cape Town discovered an unlicensed food manufacturing operation in eMfuleni

The facility processed and packaged sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a threat to customers' lives

The online community reacted to the story, with many expressing anger and sharing suggestions

Authorities responded to a tip-off about an unlicensed food manufacturing operation in eMfuleni, Cape Town. Images: @JP Smith

The City of Cape Town and Crime Intelligence recently busted an unlicensed food manufacturing operation in the Mfuleni area.

According to the City of Cape Town councillor, JP Smith, the authorities received a tip and acted on it. They launched a joint operation involving SAPS Crime Intelligence, city officials, and City Health staff, along with investigators from the City's Strategic Information Management Service.

What were the findings?

The authorities found the facility to be processing and packaging sausages in unhygienic conditions, posing a significant health risk to consumers. He added that the owner and four employees are suspected of being in the country illegally.

Everyone who was found in the premises was arrested and the operation was considered a crime scene for further investigations.

TikTok clip shows visuals of the operation

A video showing more details on what went down was shared on TikTok, leaving many South Africans in fury.

Netizens react with anger to the situation.

@Buntu Mgolombane expressed:

"I'm leaving South Africa to Mombasa."

@Anele Mashalaba commented:

"This is an attack."

@Phelo Mamzondi Yabo suggested:

"Your second stop must be Belleville please Mr Smith."

@Livia Jordaan said:

"Don't even want to know what kind of meat that is."

@Nerise Festus wrote:

"JP Smith 👏👏👏 Thank you for finding these people and nailing them."

