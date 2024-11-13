A five-year-old child in Cape Town became ill after eating a mouldy pie bought at a spaza shop

Councillor Cheslyn Steenberg found that all the pies of the same brand at the shop were mouldy

South Africans called on the government to take action as the contaminated food problem continues

South Africans are once again calling for spaza shops to be closed down after a five-year-old child in Kensington, Cape Town, fell ill from food poisoning.

The youngster fell ill after eating a pie from a local spaza shop.

Despite being stored in cold conditions, it was discovered that the pie was mouldy.

All the pies were mouldy

The discovery was made after a woman contacted Ward Councillor Cheslyn Steenberg to raise concerns about products sold at the store. The woman shared that she had bought and fed the pie to her grandson, only to discover later that it was mouldy.

Cllr Steenberg notified City Health officials and accompanied them as they visited the nearby spaza shop. Their inspection found that all the pies from the same brand were contaminated.

Pies removed, and investigation opened

Health authorities removed and disposed of all the contaminated pies.

They have also investigated the pie supplier to ensure compliance with proper health standards and requirements.

Spaza shops have been in the spotlight following the deaths of numerous children as a result of eating contaminated food.

South Africans want spaza shops closed

The incident has sparked further outrage among South Africans, who have once more called for action to be taken regarding spaza shops.

Katlego Moteme said:

“Hayikhona. Something needs to be done.”

Janine Monica Cedras added:

“Something has to be done as soon as possible.”

Madelein Pretorius stated:

“Just close down the shops that are not even paying tax. People should also stop being so lazy and pack lunch for their children.”

Maneli Jola asked:

“Why are people still buying in their shops🙄.”

Christina Mabandla said:

“Close down these killer spazas.”

Gayton McKenzie calls for spaza shop closures

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie called for foreign-owned spaza shops to be closed.

He said that undocumented foreign nationals owning spaza shops should also be arrested and deported.

