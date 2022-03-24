Young, Famous and African viewers have weighed in on Nigerian actress Annie Idibia's obsession with her husband, 2Baba

The celebrity couple's marriage came under scrutiny from fans after they appeared on Netflix's reality TV series

Annie and 2Baba have both been trending on social media as fans unpack their union, which is full of drama and infidelity

Annie Idibia and 2Baba's decade-long marriage came under scrutiny from fans after their appearance on Young, Famous and African. Viewers got to take a closer look at the celebrity couple's union.

‘Young, Famous & African’ viewers advise Annie to divorce 2Baba. Image: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

After watching the show, viewers concluded that Annie is obsessed with her superstar husband, Innocent Idibia. Others felt that the Nollywood actress puts in too much effort in the marriage compared to her award-winning husband.

Taking to Twitter, peeps weighed in on the marriage and agreed that 2Baba and Annie's marriage is toxic. Some even advised her to let go of the man and start with a clean slate.

@DonCorleANN said:

"2Face had a child with another woman the year they got engaged and another child the year they got married. With the same woman. I can’t even begin to understand what form of cruelty that is. This man is horrible. Annie , gettherapy and a good lawyer. You deserve a better life."

@MphoMoalamedi wrote:

"The day Annie Idibia divorces that man I will personally celebrate. He is expecting Baby number 8 with another woman?"

@_tmokgothu added:

"May I never believe in indoda the way Annie believes in 2Baba."

@aaaaatle noted:

"If Annie has a million haters, 2Baba is one of them. If she has 1000 haters, 2Baba’s still one of them. If she has 1 hater, it’s 2Baba. If Annie has 0 haters it means, 2Baba has left this world. If the world is against Annie, then 2Baba is with the world."

@ntebaleng_jules also wrote:

"Annie says she will stick to her baby regardless of what y'all think... Visit her Instagram page, the girl just isn't faced by 2face or the public, but we don't know what happens behind closed doors right, she is still human in all the chaos."

