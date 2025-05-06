Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo to host The Mommy Club Reunion

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns as the host of The Mommy Club Season 3 Reunion, which will air exclusively on Showmax

Ntombee has promised a no-nonsense approach as she questions the cast, which had split into two factions by the end of Season 3

The Mommy Club franchise has expanded with two South African editions and an East African one

Showmax announced Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo as the host of 'The Mommy Club Reunion'. Image: ntombee_1

Source: Instagram

Media personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo is returning as host of The Mommy Club Reunion. The reunion, which will air only on Showmax on 17 and 24 May, will unpack all of the drama from Season 3.

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo returns as The Mommy Club Reunion host

By the end of Season 3, the cast had split into two rival groups. One group comprised original cast member Hermajesty, Season 2's Mrs Sande, and newcomers Pheladi and Vuyi. The other group consisted of newcomers Mrs J, Noksie, and a friend of the show, Rosette. Season 3 of the reality TV series also brought in new changes, with Mrs Mops taking a backseat.

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo confirmed that she will host The Mommy Club Reunion. She expressed excitement and gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect during the two-part series.

She said she would take her role as the host seriously and promised to ask the difficult questions. Ntombee also pledged not to have any favourites during the reunion. The host said she wouldn't spare any mommy and that she would hold each cast member accountable for their actions.

Ntombee said she wants to uncover the real cause of the arguments among the cast members, which she believes were caused by deep-seated issues.

Ntombee promised to bring the heat while remaining neutral. She further explains that her approach is grounded in promoting understanding and resolution.

Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo announced as 'The Mommy Club Reunion' host. Image: Showmax

Source: Original

Showmax addresses bullying on The Mommy Club

The Mommy Club Season 3 was in the headlines for the wrong reasons after Noksie Khumalo was bullied during Episode 4.

The episode left some viewers feeling that Noksie was unfairly treated by her co-stars even after apologising.

This was after a few of the moms confronted Noksie, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Noksie stormed away from the dinner table in frustration.

After fans of the show voiced their frustration, Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, Executive Head of Content Strategy at Showmax, addressed the controversy surrounding the episode. She said that the show’s format as an unscripted series limits the producers’ intervention and allows cast members to express themselves freely.

Tracy-Ann van Rooyen also shared that Showmax does not condone bullying on any of its shows, but values the discussion that such incidents ignite.

The Mommy Club expands its franchise

In a related development, Briefly News reported that The Mommy Club introduced an Afrikaans spinoff, Van Die Hoofstad.

The spin-off, which is set in Pretoria, features a cast of five dynamic women. The show set a new Showmax record as the most-watched Afrikaans series since the African streamer’s relaunch in 2024.

The Mommy Club: Sugar & Spice, set in Durban’s Indian community, is the second South African edition.

