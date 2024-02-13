Former Muvhango actress Omuhle Gela has spoken out on her plans to rebrand her image

One of the most familiar faces in Mzansi entertainment, Omuhle Gela, is working on creating a new image for herself.

Omuhle Gela wants to do away with the mean, dumb girl perception. Image: @omuhlegela

Why Omuhle wants to rebrand

Former Muvhango actress Omuhle Gela told ZiMoja that she has plans to rebrand her image. The star shared that she is perceived as a "dumb" woman but wants to break away from that brand

Omuhle also mentioned how people say she is often too hard to approach but emphasised that she is friendly and kind.

"There is a misconception that I am a dumb woman. I'm just a composed person and usually feel overwhelmed. People often think I am pretentious, and it's all a façade.

"I want to rebrand the image from the pretty dumb girl. Yes, I am pretty, thank you. But I am actually smart."

Omuhle working on creating a name as a producer

Omuhle has a career that spans over 16 years, according to her. She is also a model and businesswoman, apart from being an actress. She now wants to make a name for herself in the filmmaking business.

She touched on a reality show she produced that will air soon.

"I am trying to use my TV production degree behind the scenes. I am currently producing a reality show that will air in May as co-producer."

She also has a short film on the way which highlights the plight of married women.

