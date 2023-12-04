Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Mlothswa celebrated her first stand-alone fashion show

The star wrote a lengthy Instagram post sharing that she hosted her first fashion show, which turned into a huge success

Celebville and netizens celebrated with the star and congratulated her on pulling off a fashion show all alone

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlothswa hosted her first stand-alone fashion show. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Actress and Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently celebrated her big win and huge career milestone shortly after she trended on social media for the R50K that her ex-hubby pays in maintenance.

Enhle Mbali hosts her first fashion show

Halala! Actress Enhle Mbali has a lot to celebrate this year. The star earlier in 2023, she showcased her Essie Apparel Zurich Fashion Week in Switzerland, and now she has hosted her very first stand-alone fashion show.

Enhle shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page about hosting her first runway and how it went down. She wrote:

"This past weekend, I hosted my first stand-alone fashion show. As you saw, my stories feed was buzzing. This week, I’ll let you in on all the festivities. I started with my favourite moment at the show's end when @kwa_mammkhize brought a well-sized bottle of @moetchandon to celebrate the show's success.

"The crowd had gotten up from their seat in celebration, and the models were well in dance mode and had to move from the crowd and cameras, or it would be a wet mess."

See the post below:

Fans and Celebville celebrated with Enhle Mbali

Shortly after Enhle posted the post, Celebville and her fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and celebrated her win with her. See some of the comments below:

kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"My babe, thank you for trusting me with your WORK and congratulations."

simzngema applauded:

"Well done, beautiful. I’m proud of you."

bridgetmasinga praised:

"To more shows and more moments of celebrations."

sophiendaba_ shared:

"Congratulations darling!!!"

mbali_the_princess said:

"Congratulations you did it. And that outfit …looked amazing on you thank you so much for choosing me as one of your models I am grateful."

gwilimkhombe commented:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Enhle Mbali working on a Netflix film with Letoya Makhene

Briefly News previously reported Enhle Mbali stars in a Salamina Mosese-produced Netflix film alongside Letoya Makhene. The film is named Home Wrecker, and it will premiere in June on the global movie streaming platform.

Letoya shared the exciting news:

"So I know that you all thought that I had given up on acting….NOPE!!! I am excited to announce that my first @netflixsa film is finally coming to your screens."

