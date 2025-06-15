Ntsiki Mazwai recently caused a buzz on X after she interacted with a woman who was showing off her hairstyle

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai's response to a woman who was raving about her affordable hairstyle stirred the pot on X

Ntsiki Mazwai was flooded with hundreds of responses, and she did not back down when she faced criticism

Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled feathers on social media after she interacted with a woman who wore a wig. The outspoken media personality's exchange with the woman did not bode well with others.

Ntsiki Mazwai was slammed by people for the way she chose to engage with the woman posting about her hair. Online users soon engaged in a debate about hair and wigs.

Ntsiki Mazwai flexes locs

In a post on X, Ntsiki replied to a woman who was delighted with an affordable wig she bought for R750. Ntsiki quoted the woman's since-deleted post with a picture of herself with curly locks and said she got it for free. See the post Ntsiki made below:

Ntsiki Mazwai against wigs for black women

Ntsiki is no stranger to holding strong opinions about black women wearing wigs. Briefly News reported that the activist once put women on blast for wearing fake hair, saying it is a mental illness. Ntsiki said that she thinks wearing wigs is a sign of a self-esteem problem, which received mixed reactions.

SA split over Ntsiki Mazwai

Some people applauded Ntsiki for showing her natural hair and beauty. Others took the poet's post the wrong way, saying that she was bringing down other women for their choices. In later posts, Ntsiki said that people were attacking her for loving her natural hair because they wanted to look like a different race.

@joyBongie said:

"Aww sisy let other kids shine hlee 🤣"

@Nokwazi_Zee wrote:

"You used to pride yourself on not wearing make-up. You finally gave in, and there is nothing wrong with that. Just like there is nothing wrong with someone who chooses to wear wigs."

@PortiaMoemedi commented:

"This is such a weird tweet."

@SiphoMzizi3 was not pleased:

"This is the craziest response I have ever seen on X. I can see why yours is free😅😅. You can resell it for R20, since I think you don't like weaves."

@nomahelelele remarked:

"This is mean."

@nomhamha_ said:

"You are a bully because that post had nothing to do with you. You don’t get to tell people what to do with their hair. Wear yours the way you like and let everyone be."

@ashney_m agreed:

"You could've posted that separately. But no, you had to put it under her tweet. It's good that you love your hair, but let others be."

@DuchessWakanda disagreed with most:

"Honestly! I didn't see anything wrong with your reply🧎🏿‍♀️🤞🏿... I looked at it as two Black Queens showing off their preferences."

Ntsiki blames herself for Nota dragging women with weaves

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai blamed herself for how women wearing weaves are ridiculed on social media.

According to a 2021 TshisaLIVE report, Ntsiki had much to say about celebs who glamourise foreign hair, popularly known as weaves. She slammed celebs, saying the hair brands they launch distract the youth.

In 2022, Mazwai didn't back down from her opinions despite the backlash. The Citizen claimed she said African women wearing weaves are self-hating.

