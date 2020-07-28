Are these figures your favourite SA celebrity booking fees

It takes so much effort to be a celebrity. However, the fruits that are tagged to the title when one makes it in the field are worth it. The ability to command a huge number of fans because of the content that they deliver plays a vital role in determining how much one can make from the industry. The details of celebrity booking fees will prove how lucrative it is to be a star.

If you have attended an event that has been graced by top celebrities, you must have noticed that the artists perform for a limited amount of time. This is because of the rates that they charge per performance. A celebrity's rate card depends on the amount of influence that they have. The details of celebrity booking fees will leave you in shock!

Booking fees for SA artists

How much do you think your favourite artist charges for a concert? Who do you think is the most expensive celebrity to hire for an event? Do you think the rates that some of the celebrities set are worth it? The details of this list will leave you puzzled!

Oabile, a South African YouTube content creator, set out on a mission to establish the figures. The results of the booking fees for artists in the country will blow your mind!

1. Cassper Nyovest - R207,000

Cassper Nyovest is one of the artists who have made a dime from the industry. The hitmaker has been setting standards in South African rap music. Currently, Casper Nyovest booking fees stand at R207,000 for a 30-minute performance.

2. AKA - R150,000

AKA is another talented rapper who has put the country's rap music on the map. The All Eyes on Me hitmaker has worked with renown artists like Burna Boy. As of date, AKA booking fee 2021 stands at R150,000.

3. Nasty C - R100,000.

Nasty C is one of the rappers that the country takes pride in. 'The coolest kid in Africa' has been blessing his fans with banger hits, and they seem to be hooked to his charm. Currently, Nasty C booking fee stands at R100,000.

4. Sho Madjozi - R100,000

The talented artist has experienced immense growth over the past couple of years. The John Cena hitmaker charges R100,000 for a performance.

5. Samthing Soweto - R100,000

Samthing Soweto is another star who has been dropping AmaPiano hits. The Akulaleki hitmaker charges R100,000 for a performance.

6. Kwesta - R85,000

Kwesta is another rapper with an infectious voice. His rapping style is unmatched, and fans cannot get over Spirit, a hit that he made with Wale. Kwesta booking fee is set at R85,000 for a performance.

7. Riky Rick - R80,000

Riky Rick charges R80,000 for a 40-minute performance.

8. DJ Maphorisa - R65,000

DJ Maphorisa is one of the most successful South African artists whose music has made it internationally. The iWalk Ye Phara artist charges R65,000 for a performance.

9. Dladla Mshunqisi - R60,000

Dladla Mshunqisi has been in the picture for quite a while, and fans do not seem to have enough of him. The Pakisha artist charges R60,000 for a performance.

10. Prince Kaybee - R55,000

Prince Kaybee is the one artist that has put South Africans on their feet. He has blessing his fans with hit songs that they cannot get over. He recently got nominated for the SAMA awards; proof of how much his music impacts the country. The Gugulethu artist charges R55,000 for a 15-minute performance.

11. King Monada - R55,000

King Monada blew in 2018 after releasing Malwedhe. The jam put him on the map as it went internationally because of the dance that was tagged to it. Since then, he has secured a position in the South African music industry; hence, King Monada booking fee is R55,000 for a 15-minute performance.

12. A-Reece - R55,000

A-Reece has been amazing his fans with his rapping skills. The MeanWhile In Honeydew hitmaker has been on the limelight and has gathered a significant number of fans. A Reece booking fee is set at R55,000.

13. Kabza De Small - R50,000

Kabza De Small is one of the most successful AmaPiano artists. He has worked with renown artists like Wiz Kid. The Emcimbini artist charges R50,000 for a one-hour performance.

14. Emtee - R45,000

Emtee is one of the most talented rappers in South Africa. The We Up hitmaker has wowed his fans with his banger hits for the longest time. Emtee booking fee is set at R45,000.

15. Moozlie - R35,000

The Vatel hitmaker charges R35,000 for a performance.

16. Semi Tee - R30,000

Semi Tee is known for dropping hits like Labantwana Ama Uber, which has owed fans all over the country. Mzansi cannot get over the jam that was released in November 2019. For a 15-minute performance, Semi Tee charges R30,000.

17. Focalistic - R30,000

Focalistic has, for the past months, found a way of capturing the attention of fans through his music, and they cannot get enough. The Shoota Moghel artist charges R30,000 for a 15-minute performance.

18. DJ Zinhle - R30,000

Zinhle is a fierce female DJ who is matching up to the energy that the men in the music industry are giving. The Umlilo artist charges R30,000 for a thirty-minute performance.

19. Sha Sha - R30,000

Sha Sha has won a multitude of fans because of her distinctive voice. She has been dropping hits for the past couple of years and secured a position in the industry. The Tender Love artist charges R30,000 for a performance.

20. Vigro Deep - R25,000

Vigro Deep is another artist who is setting the pace in AmaPiano. The Bundle Of Joy star charges R18,000 to R25,000 for a one-hour performance.

21. Costa Titch - R20,000

Costa Titch charges R20,000 for a performance.

22. Champagne69 - R13,000

The duo caught fans by surprise when they released Smoke, which was well-received by fans. The rappers booking fee stands at R13,000.

23. Sje Konka - R10,000

The 10 Toms artist charges R10,000 for a one-hour performance.

Frequently asked questions

If you wish to find out more details about the charges, the answers to these questions will decipher them.

What is a booking charge?

Booking fee refers to a payment that the organisers of an event pay an artist for them to appear and perform.

How much does it cost to book Maphorisa?

The DJ charges a booking fee of R65,000 for a performance.

How much does it cost to book Nasty C?

Nasty C charges a booking fee worth R100,000 for a performance.

How much does Cassper charge per show?

Cassper Nyovest booking fee is set at R207,000.

What are your thoughts about the celebrity booking fees that South African artists have set? Do you think they deserve the high figures that they have provided? Make sure to leave your comments about your thoughts on the topic.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. Prices are subject to change and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

