Thembi Seete’s whole world came crashing down when her mother passed away but the support she received got her through it

Taking to social media, Thembi thanked everyone for the love and support, letting them know how grateful she is

Fans and fellow celebrities let Thembi know that it was their pleasure and they would do it any time she needs

Mzansi actress and singer Thembi Seete is extremely grateful for the overwhelming amount of love she received following the passing of her dear mother.

Actress and Singer Thembi Seete has expressed her gratitude. She thanked her fans for the love and support following her mother's passing. Image: @thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a full heart, Thembi thanked each and every person who reached out. Knowing she was not alone helped Thembi in a way she cannot put into words, reported ZAlebs.

Thembi posted:

“I just want to say thank you for your encouraging and comforting messages. I read each and every one of them. We appreciate the love and support.”

Seeing Thembi’s appreciation post, fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to let her know that they have always got her.

@mbaenhle2 spread the love:

“❤️ I love you Thembi ❤️”

@ntuntu_cpt commented:

“You welcome honey ”

@shezbara said:

“I'm sorry about your loss, God heals the broken heart. May her soul rest in peace.”

Source: Briefly.co.za