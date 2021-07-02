Somizi Mhlongo is ready to captain the ship for the Metro FM cruise and not even the global pandemic is going to stop him

Sharing the news that almost all the tickets are sold out, Somizi has people puzzling as to how this is going to happen with the rona

Peeps took to the comment section of Somizi’s post to remind him about the virus because he clearly has forgotten

While everyone else in Mzansi is worrying about the rise in Covid-19 cases, Somizi Mhlongo is trying to decide which swim trunks to pack for his cruise.

Taking to social media with great delight, Somizi made it known that, in just a week, the tickets for his Metro FM cruise are pretty much sold out.

Somizi Mhlongo is ready to live his best life in a captain suit because Covid is totally not a worry, nje. Image: @somizi.

Somizi posted:

Seeing this post, the people of Mzansi were shook. Kante, Covid-19 cases are rising, people are dying, hospitals are overflowing, and here’s our guy wearing a sailor suit ready to captain a super spreader!

@SdjovisBeatz is surprised that people even have money now for things like this:

“Niggaz are loaded with money to blow bro... All this in the middle of a pandemic, damn!”

@KenosiMasiteng wondered if Somizi has an in on Covid’s expiry date or something:

“Will Covid be a thing of the past by then?”

@mo4lo reminded people that we are still facing a global pandemic:

“We won't be able to make it due to Covid-19 regulations...”

@KgothatsoMokwe6 humorously offered to take the place of Covid-19 victims:

“Let us know January 2022, if some people are no longer going so we can take their space on that inside cabin. You will never know, people are dying out there.”

@MbaliBila's shook:

Somizi has a rat in his house and he's ready to pack up shop

Somizi was rudely surprised by an unwelcome guest recently. Taking to Instagram to share the experience, the media personality revealed that a rat had infiltrated his home and was getting quite comfortable.

Briefly News reported that he is clearly not a fan of rodents. Somizi said that he was ready to move out of his mansion because of it.

“What am I going to do.”

It seems the rat was not a big fan of Somizi either as it looked like it was attempting to find an escape from the house. Somizi, who clearly wasn’t seeing any of that, went on about how he would not be able to sleep in that house any more.

