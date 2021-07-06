"I'm Not OK": Somizi Pleads With Mzansi to Go to Level 5 in Their Heads

Somizi Mhlongo admitted to Mzansi that he is not ok and is suffering some serious paranoia and anxiety

He revealed that he is petrified of the coronavirus and the new variants that are emerging on a daily basis

He urged South Africans to be aware of Covid-19 and to move to Level 5 in their minds and take social distancing seriously

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share how he felt. In a video posted to Instagram, the star vented that he is feeling paranoid and anxious. He urged people to take the virus seriously and go to level 5 in their heads.

What he meant was that people need to take social distancing seriously to keep themselves and their friends safe.

Somizi urged Mzansi to take social distancing seriously. Photo credit: @somizi

Source: Instagram

His main concern is the emergence of new Covid-19 variants. He is concerned that these variants are possible more contagious and deadly.

Somizi urges Mzansi to be grateful that they get a second chance

Somizi said that people need to be grateful that they are still alive and thank the Lord for the opportunity.

He shared a story about how he felt going out in public. Someone asked him for a photo and he had to say no.

Somz pleaded with people to stay safe and not be complacent. He admitted that he had been guilty of being too cavalier about the virus.

He ended the video by asking people to move to Level 5 in their heads.

Fans react to Somizi's serious video with stories of their own Covid-19 experiences

promisedichake:

"At least wena you have anxiety inside a Bentley..!"

nurosh_nuh:

"Kubi I Tested Positive for covid19 on Saturday. Let take care of ourselves guys, if you have flu symptoms go and test don't wait and assume it just mild flu and carry on with your life. Please please guys, be safe ❤️."

nolu_13:

"Let’s try to double mask also . We’ll get through this."

nonhlanhlan.ngwenya:

"After seeing your clip with Vusi and Kelly yesterday, I thought maybe you guys are living in a different country having fun while some of us can't even go bury our loved ones... it's real, keep safe."

kaymandewo:

"It's really bad never thought it would happen to me but it did yesterday nogal..."

