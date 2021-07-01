Somizi Receives Unwelcome Guest: "Throw Away the Whole House"

South African media personality, Somizi, left his fans in stitches when he shared a video of an unexpected guest

The Idols SA judge found a rat in his house and it completely turned his life upside down as he contemplated moving out

His celebrity friends also weighed in with their thoughts and some of the responses were absolutely hilarious

Somizi was rudely surprised by an unwelcome guest recently. Taking to Instagram to share the experience, the media personality revealed that a rat had infiltrated his home and was getting quite comfortable.

Clearly not a fan of rodents, Somizi said that he was ready to move out of his mansion because of it.

“What am I going to do.”

It seems the rat was not a big fan of Somizi either as it looked like it was attempting to find an escape from the house. Somizi, who clearly wasn’t seeing any of that, went on about how he would not be able to sleep in that house anymore.

“I left the townships trying to run away from rats.”

The hilarious video was shared on Instagram and many of Somizi’s friends weighed in with their thoughts. One particularly hilarious comment was from former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi, who said:

“I would throw away the whole house.”

The poor rate was probably just trying to have a taste of the soft life. Everyone knows that Somizi’s house is one the best in the country.

