Ku Rough: Somizi Trends for His Silence on Mohale's Birthday

Somizi found himself one of the top trends in Mzansi on Friday morning as his husband Mohale Motaung celebrated his birthday

What caught the attention of many was the fact that Somizi remained mute during Mohale's birthday celebrations and posts

The couple's marriage has been estranged for a while now although they have both vehemently denied any separation

It’s Mohale’s birthday but Somizi is at the forefront of the trends. Due to the nature of the couples’s estranged relationship, many were waiting with bated breath to see whether the media personality would publicly acknowledge his husband’s birthday.

Although many social media users innocently wished Mohale a happy birthday on Friday, others called on Somizi to do the same.

Somizi trended for remaining mute on his husband's birthday. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Reactions to this were mixed:

@mogomotsolebot2 said:

“Mohale and Somizi. Two of the most bullied people in this app. Even on Mohale's birthday day. Ya'll still wanna bully him. Let the boy be. Do better.”

@makhudu_za said:

“Lol I knew it gore Somizi will trend, korr whatever involves Mohale on twitter Somizi will be a part.”

@clive_socialite said:

“Somizi won't wish Mohale a happy birthday?!”

Things between the couple have been very tense and Briefly News noted that they no longer interact with each other online.

Somizi unfollows estranged husband Mohale from social media

Somhale fans all over Mzansi wondered if this is the end, and it could well be.

Somizi unfollowed Mohale on both Instagram and Twitter. This happened after Somizi went to support his best friend Vusi Nova at his Easter gig.

Briefly News double-checked Somizi's social media accounts and can confirm that he is no longer following his husband Mohale.

Even through all this drama, the pair have insisted that they are not getting a divorce. They acknowledged that there were issues in the marriage but it's not clear what those are or if there were planning on fixing them.

Source: Briefly.co.za