Connie Ferguson's Daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Pays Tribute to Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has paid tribute to late loving dad and media mogul Shona Ferguson

Lesedi took to social media and penned a heartfelt message about how she feels since Shona passed away four months ago

The stunner said it is a bittersweet moment for her this Tuesday because her mom and Shona were supposed to celebrate their 20th anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has penned a heartfelt tribute to late TV producer and loving dad, Shona Ferguson. In place of her mom, Lesedi recently received the Editor’s Special Tribute award at the GQ MOTY 2021 awards on behalf of the late filmmaker.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has paid tribute to Shona Ferguson. Image: @sediimatsunyane, @ali.ferguson

Source: Instagram

Lesedi took to Instagram and opened up about how she feels four months after Shona's passing. She said she is heartbroken because her mom and Shona would have celebrated their 20th anniversary this Tuesday, 30 November.

Lesedi added that she liked it better when The Queen producer was still their angel on earth. She further said that she sometimes asks herself if she showed Shona Ferguson enough love and regrets all the hugs she didn't take when he was still alive.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to ZAlebs, Shona passed away on 30 July due to Covid-19 complications. Lesedi's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her touching post. Check out some of their comments below:

_laconco said:

"I shed a tear when you made this speech, you smiled you laughed there and there oh but your eyes said it all what’s in your heart. Pain that surpasses human understanding, may he continue to rest."

zenandemfenyana wrote:

"Big big hugs to you."

mpilobeauty commented:

"May God give your family strength and healing. Your caption made me cry, I am shedding tears while typing this. I will light a candle for you guys."

tuzimvu said:

"Sorry Nana everyone misses Mr Sho find comfort in Jesus name... happy anniversary to them."

nontobekomcanda6365 wrote:

"Oh may the Lord's strength be with her & the whole family."

Connie and Shona Ferguson's baby girl Alicia lands cool new gig

In other news, Briefly News reported that Connie and Shona Ferguson's daughter Ali has bagged a new gig. Ali landed the new gig with the Chipper Cash SA App.

She took to social media recently to share her good news. Ali revealed that she's part of the app's social media campaign. She extended an invite to her followers on Instagram to join the campaign.

Ali, who lost her famous dad recently due to Covid-19 complications, posted a snap of her cellphone with a cracked screen protector. She told her followers not to mid her screen but concentrate on the message she was trying to put across.

Source: Briefly.co.za