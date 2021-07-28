Mzansi Social Media Users Manifest With Boity: "A House and a Lover"

Scores of Mzansi social media users took to social media to manifest with successful media personality Boity

The reality TV star and rapper asked her fans to tap in on Tuesday night during her manifestation period

Tweeps shared with the TV presenter what they want to achieve in the next few years to come

Mzansi social media users took to Boity's comment section to manifest with her. The rapper and successful young businesswoman took to social media and asked her followers to manifest with her.

Peeps from all over Mzansi shared that they want a good life too with some saying they want big houses and to be financially stable. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the reality TV star and media personality wrote:

"Manifestation period! Tap in!"

Tweeps took to Boity's comment section to share with her what they wish to have in a few years to come. Check out some of their replies to Boity below:

@AmeliaMB4 wrote:

"I'm manifesting a 3 bedroom with 2 bathroom apartment, Boity, in a beautiful newly developed Estate bought CASH.... Andinacebo okwangoku ( I don't have plan currently) but from my mouth to the universe."

@MrHightower_sa said:

"Financial breakthrough. I have to give the woman that gave birth to me the life that she deserves."

@Tshepilah commented:

"A permanent job for my elder brother or anything just to help him. Strength for me to continue fighting to uplift my siblings cause there is no me without them. I've seen how happy this makes my mother, she is even getting back to her normal self."

@MmakomaMoshaba said:

"I want a permanent job, a good paying one with benefits."

@Matema_ added:

"A house and a lover."

