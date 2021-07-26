Cassper Nyovest Shares His Secrets to Success in Video: "I Needed to Hear This"

Cassper Nyovest has shared some of his secrets to success as he continues selling his new sneaker collection

The rapper-turned-businessman has received a lot of negative reactions since he launched the new sneaker range but says they are selling fast despite that

The Amademoni hitmaker said one of the things that make him successful in life is that he believes in himself

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to share some of the secrets to his successful career. The rapper-turned-businessman has received a lot of negative comments since he dropped his new sneaker collection in partnership with Drip Footwear.

The Amademoni hitmaker shared that he uses all the negative energy and comments to his advantage. He shared that despite all the nasty comments about his 990s, they are still selling like hot cakes.

He took to Instagram recently and shared a video where he shares the secret to his success. According to TshisaLIVE, the musician said:

"Everything that I've touched turned to gold. I don't have a failed project to my name because I believe in myself and I believe in everything that I do."

Mufasa also shared that his shoe range is now in stores and people are coming out to buy it.

"Right now I just got into the retail space by selling footwear and not everybody liked the shoe but now the shoe is selling crazy. Crashing the internet."

Social media users took to his comment section to share their opinion on his post. Check out some of them below:

Makhadzi wrote:

"May God bless you more. I am inspired."

boitumelo_myroots said:

"This really helped me. Thank you."

the_lionkid commented:

"Don't be a follower, be a leader. I got that."

romoworldwide said:

"Wise words from the GOAT."

_gheekz added:

"I NEEDED to hear this."

Cassper Nyovest claps back at sneaker criticism

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest had to defend his sneaker collection again from a social media troll. The hater took to Mufasa's comment section and criticised his pink sneaker. The naysayer suggested that the sneaker was for gays. The Amademoni hitmaker had to quickly clap back at the troll following his homophobic comments.

The rapper-turned-businessman took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the trolls negative comment. Mufasa replied to the hater:

"Brother, it's 2021. Are you serious?"

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their views on his reaction to the troll's tweet. @KGKJ3 said:

"Everyone has a gay character in them just that it depends what version stands out, stop bothering other kids."

