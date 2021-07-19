Cassper Nyovest Claps Back at Sneaker Criticism Again: "He's Looking for Clout"

Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at a troll who criticised the colour of his pink sneaker on social media

The hater's post suggested that he is homophobic as shared that the colour pink is associated with only gay men

The successful rapper-turned-businessman said he did not expect anyone in 2021 to suggest that pink if for gay people only

Cassper Nyovest had to defend his sneaker collection again from a social media troll. The hater took to Mufasa's comment section and criticised his pink sneaker.

The naysayer suggested that the sneaker was for gays. The Amademoni hitmaker had to quickly clap back at the troll following his homophobic comments.

Cassper Nyovest has clapped back at his sneaker criticism again.



The rapper-turned-businessman took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the trolls negative comment. Mufasa replied to the hater:

"Brother, it's 2021. Are you serious?"

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their views on his reaction to the troll's tweet. Check out some of the comments below:

@KGKJ3 said:

"Everyone has a gay character in them just that it depends what version stands out stop bothering other kids."

@Mr_OhGee commented:

"There are 5 colours."

@Boitume17751311 wrote:

"We don't care about colour, retlo direka."

@Tlotlo_Marema said:

"He's looking for clout. Etswa mo ena."

@Syd_ohhh commented:

"Who still has such ideas about pink thou, ka 2021 so."

@TollfreeSoweto added:

"Baba ka Kgotso why you replying to people who speak only negative things about your sneakers? Are you aware that you're giving them too much attention!!"

Cassper Nyovest responds to DJ Speedsta's sneaker shade

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has seemingly responded to DJ Speedsta after the Metro FM presenter shaded his new sneaker range recently. Cassper Nyovest launched his brand new sneaker brand, Root of Fame, in partnership with Drip Footwear recently. Speedsta said that he wouldn't wear Mufasa's new sneaker range.

The Live Amp presenter was responding to DJ Jawz's tweet. Jawz had applauded Cass and Drip Footwear for dropping the epic range. Responding to a tweep who asked how he deals with the hate, Mufasa wrote on Twitter:

"I just keep stacking my paper. The truth is in the bank account my guy. Don't ever let these people convince you that they wouldn't trade their lives for yours."

Source: Briefly.co.za