Cassper Nyovest has seemingly responded to his critic DJ Speedsta after he shaded his recently launched sneaker range

On how he deals with haters, Mufasa said he just keeps making more money and doesn't pay much attention to the hate

Social media users urged their favourite rapper to ignore all the haters and continue making more money for himself

Cassper Nyovest has seemingly responded to DJ Speedsta after the Metro FM presenter shaded his new sneaker range recently.

Cassper Nyovest launched his brand new sneaker brand, Root of Fame, in partnership with Drip Footwear recently. Speedsta said that he wouldn't wear Mufasa's new sneaker range.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to DJ Speedsta's sneaker shade. Image: @speedstabro, @casspernyovest

The Live Amp presenter was responding to DJ Jawz's tweet. Jawz had applauded Cass and Drip Footwear for dropping the epic range. Responding to a tweep who asked how he deals with the hate, Mufasa wrote on Twitter:

"I just keep stacking my paper. The truth is in the Bank account my guy. Don't ever let these people convince you that they wouldn't trade their lives for yours. They wish they were in your position and they don't know how to express it so they try get your attention with insults."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Mufasa's shady response. Check out some of the comments below:

@rm_dakid wrote:

"They don't deserve your attention Cass coz they will never do it like you even in their dreams."

@RushNdoda said:

"Don't give them that attention 'cause it's what they're seeking, using you as a ladder."

@Boipelo_NM commented:

"You really can design sneakers bro. Big ups this sh*t is nice."

@VersatileMan26 added:

"You're talented bra, stay hustling and be grateful."

DJ Speedsta throws shade at Cassper Nyovest's new sneaker range

In related news, Briefly News reported that Speedsta and Cassper have had a Cold War for months with the musicians throwing jabs at each other every chance they get.

The latest to throw a punch is Speedsta as he took a dig at Cassper’s recently released sneaker collection. Cassper Nyovest is collaborating with Drip Footwear to release a range of products and unveiled the sneakers this week. Taking to social media to comment on the launch and the shoe, Speedsta said:

“Respect to the hustle. lol… That’s about it. I personally wouldn’t wear these.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to his opinion. While some agreed with him, others felt that he should have rather kept his negative comments to himself.

Source: Briefly.co.za